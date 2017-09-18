Iconic Offices Unveil Stephen’s Green Workspace

18 Sep 2017 | 10.52 am

The Greenway extends to 31,000 sq ft space over six floors

Iconic Offices has completed the refurbishment of an office block on St Stephen’s Green as a flexible workspace called The Greenway.

Previously occupied by Eircom and Revenue Commissioners, Block C Ardilaun Court lay vacant for the five years before Iconic Offices agreed to lease the entire building earlier this year. The company says it has invested c.€2 million in the refurbishment.

The Greenway has six floors of private office suites, dedicated desks and hot desking.

Founder & CEO Joe McGinley commented: “We are really excited about the launch of The Greenway, our largest project to date. The overall design of The Greenway is unique and we are working with some really exciting indigenous and international artists to deliver a curious and creative space.”

CCO Althaea Federlein added: “We are thrilled to announce amenities including our brand new café concept, VANDAL Coffee Co, a 50-person cinema and event space and an entire floor dedicated to co-working.”

The Greenway is set to open for business in October.

 

Photo: Joe McGinley and Althaea Federlein

