Iconic Offices Plans New Liberties Workspace

15 Jan 2019 | 12.00 pm

Flexible workspace provider Iconic Offices is renovating the 200-year-old former IAWS premises on Thomas Street in D8 and plans to open the premises to tenants in March 2019.

Iconic says there will be 70,000 sq. ft of workspace to accommodate up to 900 people over six floors.

The front portion of the development, billed as The Grainhouse, will contain c.40,000 sq. ft of Georgian style office space, interconnecting to the back warehouse space which will be made up of c.30,000 sq. ft of exposed brick and beams office space.

Iconic says most of the original features of the former IAWS headquarters will be retained and restored. IAWS was a major Irish agriculture co-operative with a focus on barley and malt than morphed into Aryzta plc.

The Grainhouse will have two internal heated courtyards, a large event space holding up to 100 people and, subject to planning permission, a café and restaurant.

Iconic Office founder and CEO Joe McGinley commented: “We have been working on this building for over a year and it will be our largest and most innovative project to date. Dublin 8 is an exciting city neighbourhood bursting with opportunities and innovation, where the rich heritage of this historic city quarter sits side by side with dynamic media and tech hubs.”

McGinley added that salvaged items of furniture and will be inserted into the new design, maintaining nostalgic elements of the building’s industrial past.

The rear office floors and co-working spaces will offer a ‘New York Loft’ style look and feel. Existing timber floors, exposed brick details, extensive steel beams and original industrial grain mill doors make up the warehouse material palette and have been retained where possible.

Opening in two phases, the front portion of The Grainhouse will be available from March 2019, offering private office and collaborative co-working spaces. The warehouse phase is set to open in July 2019.