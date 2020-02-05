Icon Accounting Tackles SME Market

05 Feb 2020 | 12.36 pm

Contractor specialist Icon Accounting is targeting SME customers under a new brand, Kalc Accounting, which centres on a remote accounting service.

Icon Accounting provides accountancy advice and services to contractors, including how to set up and work as an umbrella company or a personal limited company in order to maximise their take-home pay within a tax compliant structure. Now the company says it wants to build on that experience to cater for SMEs.

Managing director Gerard Kiernan said: “We’re lucky to have had loyal SME customers since the early days of Icon Accounting and we’ve come to know the pressures they face, particularly in the areas of accounting administration.

“We’ve had such good feedback from our growing client base about our approach that we were inspired to adapt our offering to suit their needs. The online solution provided by Kalc will safely and securely interact with the major accounting packages used in workplaces around the country.”

At the moment, Kalc Accounting can handle APIs from the Xero and KashFlow accounting software. According to Kiernan, advances in online technology will soon obviate the need for an in-house bookkeeper function.

Business manager Stephen Kinch commented: “Everyone in business these days is well aware of the online risks to their data and their information so we’re putting trust at the centre of everything we do in Kalc.”

The company’s website offers an ‘Instant Quote’ function to help potential customers access information on the benefits of Kalc Accounting and what it will cost them.

The Kalc package includes the availability of a personal advisor. Icon Accounting has offices in Dublin and Manchester and clients in both Ireland and the UK.

Photo: Gerard Kiernan (centre) with Stephen Kinch (left) and Kalc Accounting director John Bell. (Pic: Photo: Orla Murray/SON Photographic)