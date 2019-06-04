iCabbi Taxi Bookings Top 500 Million

04 Jun 2019 | 12.17 pm

Irish taxi technology firm iCabbi says it has registered the 500 millionth booking on its platform.

iCabbi provides commercial taxi fleets with cloud-based dispatch technology in Ireland, UK, USA, Canada and Finland, along with customer and driver apps and intelligent voice assistants.

The company says that one third of the 500 million trips have been made in the past year and that current booking levels on the platform are c.750,000 daily.

iCabbi now powers 40% of the enterprise taxi market in the UK, and lists eight of the top 16 companies as clients.

According to CEO Gavan Walsh: “We have disrupted what was a lackluster industry in the UK. We introduced a cloud-based system and brought a fairer solution into the market whereby you pay per vehicle, per month.

“Taxi companies keep switching to us because they see the benefits our software offers and how we are planning for the future of the taxi industry. We aim to double our bookings and break one billion bookings in the next two years.”

iCabbi software enables traditional taxi companies to compete with Lyft and Uber. In June 2018, Groupe Renault acquired a 75% stake in the venture, and a subsequent recruitment drive has seen 60 new hires since last November, bringing the total headcount to 135 people.

“The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi global alliance is the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturing group and very much sees taxis as playing a key part in the future of mobility as a service,” said Walsh. “Linking with a company like iCabbi allows Renault a fantastic opportunity to align the development of EVs with large fleets in major cities, creating green transport hubs.

“In the last 12 months we have gathered a team of highly-talented individuals to ramp up our next phase of innovation which aims to put taxi companies at the centre of mobility. We have opened a new development hub in Montreal, expanded our Dublin HQ by another floor and are about to launch the iCabbi Marketplace, which provides a space for open source innovation for the industry,” Walsh added.

iCabbi was founded in 2009 by Gavan Walsh (40), Bob Nixon, and Niall O’Callaghan, and is headquartered in their home town of Sutton in Dublin.

iCabbi’s operating company, Coolnagour Ltd, ran up losses of €2m to end 2017 as the business developed the product and sought out customers. BMS Finance provided loan finance of €2.5m which was due to be repaid by 2021 and was discharged in full when Renault came on board.

Walsh says he developed the idea for iCabbi in 2009 after getting lost while out walking in a remote part of Portugal. It occurred to him at the time that it would be useful to see the live location of taxis on his smartphone and book one without having to speak to someone.

Photo: Gavan Walsh and iCabbi team members. (Pic: Crispin Rodwell)