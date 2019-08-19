Ibec Predicts Slowdown In Economic Growth

19 Aug 2019 | 09.35 am

Ibec, the group that represents Irish business, is forecasting GDP growth of 4.0% for 2019 slowing to 2.7% in 2020, or 0.5% in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

In its Q3 Quarterly Economic Outlook, Ibec claims that recent economic growth has increased after-tax household income in the economy by one-quarter in the past five years. For 2020, Ibec forecasts that growth will moderate to 2.7% as both the Irish and global economies reach a mature stage of the business cycle.

Chief economist Gerard Barry (pictured) stated: “Our forecasts assume a deal on Brexit is reached. In the event of a no-deal Brexit, we expect significant impacts from continued depreciation in the value of sterling, cancelled investment, falling consumer confidence, rising costs and significant trade disruption. The economy may still grow, but growth would more than halve in 2020 and employment growth could fall below 0.5%.”

Brady noted that the economy is now close to full employment, with moderate inflation and the strongest increases in real living standards since the late 1990s.

“However, the story is not all positive,” Brady added. “2018 was the first year where the value of Irish indigenous exports fell since 2011. This trend has been reversed in the early months of 2019, driven by continued increases in production in both the alcohol and dairy sectors.

“Both sectors will face challenges over the coming year due to US tariffs and Brexit. Ibec analysis has shown that Irish goods are the most exposed, on a per capita basis, to the proposed US tariffs on EU goods. Irish exports worth €820m could be hit by new tariffs.

Brady’s view is that the global trading environment is becoming more difficult for small open economies due to rising trade tensions.

“BusinessEurope analysis shows that that our fellow business associations in twenty-four of the twenty-seven other EU member states expect a slowdown in growth in 2020 relative to 2019,” Brady said.

Poor Old Longford

The Ibec analysis also looks at detailed data on household incomes in Irish regions based on administrative data produced by the Central Statistics Office. Across large Irish towns with population in excess of 10,000 people, there are significant differences in average incomes across the country.

Towns such as Malahide, Celbridge, Maynooth, Greystones, Leixlip, Naas, Swords, and Carrigaline in the commuter belt of Dublin and Cork have median household incomes of €60,000 or more.

On the other hand incomes in towns such as Letterkenny, Cavan, Wexford, Sligo, Tralee, Ballina and Enniscorthy are €35,000 or less.

Longford is the only large town where median incomes are below €30,000.