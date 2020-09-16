Ibec Outlines Budget 2021 Proposals

16 Sep 2020 | 11.02 am

Ibec chief economist Gerard Brady has mooted a series of budget measures to encourage recovery and investment in SMEs, as well as coping with the particular impact of Covid-19 on businesses’ balance sheets.

Brady said that Ibec would like to see the following in Budget 2021:

• Radically improve the CGT entrepreneurs’ relief. This can be achieved in a balanced way by increasing the lifetime limit on capital gains to €15m and expanding the relief to passive investors in areas with high growth potential.

• Introduce tax measures to support business investment. For investments in the years between 2020 and 2022 introduce full expensing for fixed investment for sectors worst affected by Covid-19, allow any investment losses under EIIS against CGT and increase the annual limit on investment to €2m.

• Unlock non-Exchequer investment in infrastructure provision. Introduce government-backed exemptions to local authority charges to unlock non-Exchequer investment in infrastructure such as renewable energy and 5G.

• Graduate the 70% turnover threshold in the EWSS. The ‘cliff edge’ turnover threshold in the EWSS stands to introduce significant adverse incentives to company operations. The subsidy should be graduated between 70% and 90% with firms losing part of the subsidy as they hit turnover or order milestones.

• Re-introduce the 9% VAT rate for tourism and extend the rate to the on-trade for companies in the hospitality and personal services industries until the end of 2022.

• Explore an incentive-driven arbitration model for disputes over commercial leases. This should include a facility for some state burden-sharing and provide short-term protection from eviction, based on the recent Swedish state-aid approved model which covers up to 50% of rent reductions negotiated between tenants and landlords for the period of the crisis at a cost of €400m.

• Ensure potential tax liabilities related to Covid-19 income supports do not become an undue burden. Potential tax liabilities arising from the WSS and other income supports must not act as a disincentive to engage with future use of short-time work or income continuance schemes.

• Any adjustment to tax credits should happen over as long a period as possible and five years at a minimum.

• Work on a European level to extend the concessional treatment of VAT on PPE used in healthcare settings to all workplaces. This will require change at a European level.

• Allow firms to give rewards under the small benefits exemption on a cumulative basis and extend BIK benefits on a temporary basis. The small benefits exemption provides significant support for local economies by allowing firms to boost worker spending power. As it stands only the first small benefit to a total value of €500 is allowable under the exemption and the total benefit given must be less than €500. From 2021 the SBE should be moved to operating on a cumulative basis, allowing firms to give smaller benefits throughout the year and making the first €500 of any reward which is greater than €500 allowable.

• In addition, the state should introduce a one-time extension of the small benefits exemption to benefit-in-kind to allow employers to give a voucher in 2020 or 2021 up to the value of €2,000, on a tax free basis.

• Introduce measures to address Covid-19 tax debts. Excess debt is proven to slow investment, productivity, and growth in SMEs. It is imperative that supports are put in place which ensure as low a debt burden as possible. If SMEs are left with significant balance sheet damage, this would represent a significant blow to the growth potential of the most labour intensive sectors of the economy.

• The state should introduce a fund to write down debts under the Revenue tax warehousing scheme where they threaten business viability.

Ibec’s full Budget submission is available here.

