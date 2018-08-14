IBAN Current Account Without A Bank

14 Aug 2018 | 12.31 pm

Cloud Payments Ltd in Dundalk has launched Cheetah Money, which offers prepaid cards and IBAN current accounts.

Once signed up, customers will get their own unique European IBAN, meaning they can make and receive online payments from anywhere in the world. Customers will also receive a Cheetah Money branded Mastercard which can be used to withdraw cash from any ATM worldwide.

Cheetah Money also has business account options available, designed to cater for startups, sole traders, small businesses and SMEs. Each account has the option of a custom Mastercard which incorporates a company logo.

Cheetah Money managing director Michael Bellew commented: “We offer a simpler and more transparent service than existing traditional and online banking companies. Our dedication to complying fully with EEA regulations, together with our committed Irish customer service team, means our account holders can rest easy.”

The back-end for the service is being provided by Prepaid Financial Services, led by founder Noel Moran, which has issued over four million cards across Europe.

Michael Bellew, along with Declan Cox and Anthony Clarke, became directors of Cloud Payments Ltd in October 2017.

Photo: Michael Bellew (centre) with colleagues Ronan Farrelly and Rachel Fitzpatrick