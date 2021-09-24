IAPI Announces Effie Advertising Awards

IAPI Announces Effie Advertising Awards

Multiple awards for The Brill Building

IAPI has announced winners of the Effie Awards Ireland 2021, which celebrate high quality creativity in advertising.

Only 7 Gold, 12 Silver and 12 Bronze Effies were announced across 22 categories.

IAPI chief executive Charley Stoney commented: “Effie Awards Ireland has provided the Irish advertising and marketing industry with their first ever opportunity to pitch themselves against their peers globally. Every Gold winner this year can now enter both Euro Effie Best of the Best and Global Effie Best of the Best in 2022.”

The awards programme is supported by RTÉ Media Sales, An Post Commerce, Pluto, Wide Eye Media and Twitter.

EFFIE AWARD WINNERS

FMCG / Petcare & Homewares

SILVER
Convincing the Irish to Drink No-alcohol Beer
Brand: Heineken 0.0
Lead Agencies: Publicis Dublin & Core
Crisis Response/Critical Pivot

SILVER
Every Donation is an Intervention
Brand: Society of Saint Vincent de Paul
Lead Agencies: In the Company of Huskies & Mediacom
Business to Business

GOLD
The Connected Island
Brand: Three Ireland
Lead Agencies: Boys + Girls & Core

IT, Telecoms & Consumer Electronics

SILVER
Busting myths by connecting islands
Brand: Three Ireland
Lead Agencies: Core & Boys + Girls

Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good

SILVER
Address Point; postal service for the homeless community
Brand: An Post
Lead Agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson

SILVER
Every Donation is an Intervention
Brand: Society of Saint Vincent de Paul
Lead Agencies: In the Company of Huskies & Mediacom

Leisure, Media, Sport, Travel and Gaming

GOLD
A little museum taking on big stereotypes
Brand: EPIC, The Irish Emigration Museum
Lead Agency: The Public House

Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both)

SILVER
Entry Title: Swap & Save 2.0
Brand: Aldi Ireland
Lead Agency: McCann Manchester

Public Service, Government & Utilities

SILVER
Ireland vs COVID-19. How public service
communications played an extraordinary role in Ireland’s COVID response
Brand: Health Service (HSE / Dept. of Health)
Lead Agencies: Core & TBWA Dublin

SILVER
Every Donation is an Intervention
Brand: Society of Saint Vincent de Paul
Lead Agencies: In the Company of Huskies & Mediacom

GOLD
The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t
Brand: Breakthrough Cancer Research
Lead Agency: The Brill Building

New Product or Service Introduction
Small Budget – less than €50k

GOLD
You are not alone. The lifeline support line.
Brand: ALONE
Lead Agency: Bonfire

GOLD
The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t
Brand: Breakthrough Cancer Research
Lead Agency: The Brill Building

Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness

SILVER
The Darkness Into Light Sunrise Appeal
Brand: Electric Ireland
Lead Agency: Rothco Accenture Interactive & Core

Topical Marketing (Current Events)

SILVER
Reframing value in a Pandemic: How Vodafone stayed on top during a race to the bottom
Brand: Vodafone
Lead Agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson & Carat

SILVER
The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t
Brand: Breakthrough Cancer Research
Lead Agency: The Brill Building

Sustained Effectiveness

SILVER
Getting the nation sending love again at Christmas
Brand: An Post
Lead Agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson

GOLD
THE POWER OF ONE LITTLE WORD
Brand: ŠKODA
Lead Agencies: Boys + Girls, PHD Media

GOLD
It’s a Treat! The 5 Year Turnaround Story
Brand: Baileys
Lead Agency: Mother London

