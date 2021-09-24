IAPI Announces Effie Advertising Awards

24 Sep 2021 | 07.35 am

IAPI has announced winners of the Effie Awards Ireland 2021, which celebrate high quality creativity in advertising.

Only 7 Gold, 12 Silver and 12 Bronze Effies were announced across 22 categories.

IAPI chief executive Charley Stoney commented: “Effie Awards Ireland has provided the Irish advertising and marketing industry with their first ever opportunity to pitch themselves against their peers globally. Every Gold winner this year can now enter both Euro Effie Best of the Best and Global Effie Best of the Best in 2022.”

The awards programme is supported by RTÉ Media Sales, An Post Commerce, Pluto, Wide Eye Media and Twitter.

EFFIE AWARD WINNERS

FMCG / Petcare & Homewares

SILVER

Convincing the Irish to Drink No-alcohol Beer

Brand: Heineken 0.0

Lead Agencies: Publicis Dublin & Core

Crisis Response/Critical Pivot

SILVER

Every Donation is an Intervention

Brand: Society of Saint Vincent de Paul

Lead Agencies: In the Company of Huskies & Mediacom

Business to Business

GOLD

The Connected Island

Brand: Three Ireland

Lead Agencies: Boys + Girls & Core

IT, Telecoms & Consumer Electronics

SILVER

Busting myths by connecting islands

Brand: Three Ireland

Lead Agencies: Core & Boys + Girls

Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good

SILVER

Address Point; postal service for the homeless community

Brand: An Post

Lead Agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson

SILVER

Every Donation is an Intervention

Brand: Society of Saint Vincent de Paul

Lead Agencies: In the Company of Huskies & Mediacom

Leisure, Media, Sport, Travel and Gaming

GOLD

A little museum taking on big stereotypes

Brand: EPIC, The Irish Emigration Museum

Lead Agency: The Public House

Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both)

SILVER

Entry Title: Swap & Save 2.0

Brand: Aldi Ireland

Lead Agency: McCann Manchester

Public Service, Government & Utilities

SILVER

Ireland vs COVID-19. How public service

communications played an extraordinary role in Ireland’s COVID response

Brand: Health Service (HSE / Dept. of Health)

Lead Agencies: Core & TBWA Dublin

SILVER

Every Donation is an Intervention

Brand: Society of Saint Vincent de Paul

Lead Agencies: In the Company of Huskies & Mediacom

GOLD

The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t

Brand: Breakthrough Cancer Research

Lead Agency: The Brill Building

New Product or Service Introduction

Small Budget – less than €50k

GOLD

You are not alone. The lifeline support line.

Brand: ALONE

Lead Agency: Bonfire

GOLD

The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t

Brand: Breakthrough Cancer Research

Lead Agency: The Brill Building

Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness

SILVER

The Darkness Into Light Sunrise Appeal

Brand: Electric Ireland

Lead Agency: Rothco Accenture Interactive & Core

Topical Marketing (Current Events)

SILVER

Reframing value in a Pandemic: How Vodafone stayed on top during a race to the bottom

Brand: Vodafone

Lead Agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson & Carat

SILVER

The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t

Brand: Breakthrough Cancer Research

Lead Agency: The Brill Building

Sustained Effectiveness

SILVER

Getting the nation sending love again at Christmas

Brand: An Post

Lead Agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson

GOLD

THE POWER OF ONE LITTLE WORD

Brand: ŠKODA

Lead Agencies: Boys + Girls, PHD Media

GOLD

It’s a Treat! The 5 Year Turnaround Story

Brand: Baileys

Lead Agency: Mother London

Photo: Roisin Keown, The Brill Building