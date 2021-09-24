24 Sep 2021 | 07.35 am
IAPI Announces Effie Advertising Awards
Multiple awards for The Brill Building
IAPI has announced winners of the Effie Awards Ireland 2021, which celebrate high quality creativity in advertising.
Only 7 Gold, 12 Silver and 12 Bronze Effies were announced across 22 categories.
IAPI chief executive Charley Stoney commented: “Effie Awards Ireland has provided the Irish advertising and marketing industry with their first ever opportunity to pitch themselves against their peers globally. Every Gold winner this year can now enter both Euro Effie Best of the Best and Global Effie Best of the Best in 2022.”
The awards programme is supported by RTÉ Media Sales, An Post Commerce, Pluto, Wide Eye Media and Twitter.
EFFIE AWARD WINNERS
FMCG / Petcare & Homewares
SILVER
Convincing the Irish to Drink No-alcohol Beer
Brand: Heineken 0.0
Lead Agencies: Publicis Dublin & Core
Crisis Response/Critical Pivot
SILVER
Every Donation is an Intervention
Brand: Society of Saint Vincent de Paul
Lead Agencies: In the Company of Huskies & Mediacom
Business to Business
GOLD
The Connected Island
Brand: Three Ireland
Lead Agencies: Boys + Girls & Core
IT, Telecoms & Consumer Electronics
SILVER
Busting myths by connecting islands
Brand: Three Ireland
Lead Agencies: Core & Boys + Girls
Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good
SILVER
Address Point; postal service for the homeless community
Brand: An Post
Lead Agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson
SILVER
Every Donation is an Intervention
Brand: Society of Saint Vincent de Paul
Lead Agencies: In the Company of Huskies & Mediacom
Leisure, Media, Sport, Travel and Gaming
GOLD
A little museum taking on big stereotypes
Brand: EPIC, The Irish Emigration Museum
Lead Agency: The Public House
Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both)
SILVER
Entry Title: Swap & Save 2.0
Brand: Aldi Ireland
Lead Agency: McCann Manchester
Public Service, Government & Utilities
SILVER
Ireland vs COVID-19. How public service
communications played an extraordinary role in Ireland’s COVID response
Brand: Health Service (HSE / Dept. of Health)
Lead Agencies: Core & TBWA Dublin
SILVER
Every Donation is an Intervention
Brand: Society of Saint Vincent de Paul
Lead Agencies: In the Company of Huskies & Mediacom
GOLD
The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t
Brand: Breakthrough Cancer Research
Lead Agency: The Brill Building
New Product or Service Introduction
Small Budget – less than €50k
GOLD
You are not alone. The lifeline support line.
Brand: ALONE
Lead Agency: Bonfire
GOLD
The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t
Brand: Breakthrough Cancer Research
Lead Agency: The Brill Building
Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness
SILVER
The Darkness Into Light Sunrise Appeal
Brand: Electric Ireland
Lead Agency: Rothco Accenture Interactive & Core
Topical Marketing (Current Events)
SILVER
Reframing value in a Pandemic: How Vodafone stayed on top during a race to the bottom
Brand: Vodafone
Lead Agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson & Carat
SILVER
The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t
Brand: Breakthrough Cancer Research
Lead Agency: The Brill Building
Sustained Effectiveness
SILVER
Getting the nation sending love again at Christmas
Brand: An Post
Lead Agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson
GOLD
THE POWER OF ONE LITTLE WORD
Brand: ŠKODA
Lead Agencies: Boys + Girls, PHD Media
GOLD
It’s a Treat! The 5 Year Turnaround Story
Brand: Baileys
Lead Agency: Mother London
