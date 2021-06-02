IADT Partners With NovaUCD For New Frontiers

02 Jun 2021 | 11.47 am

The Institute of Art, Design and Technology in Dun Laoghaire has secured €1.6m in funding for an enterprise programme to be delivered by its Media Cube in collaboration with NovaUCD and Enterprise Ireland.

The five-year partnership will see the IADT Media Cube provide the EI New Frontiers programme to entrepreneurs in South Dublin, Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown and North Wicklow.

Participants will have access to a package of supports, including mentorship, funding from Enterprise Ireland and access to resources including hot-desk facilities at IADT Media Cube and NovaUCD.

Media Cube enterprise and innovation manager Ann Marie Phelan said: “We are delighted to be working with the team at NovaUCD in delivering the New Frontiers programme for Enterprise Ireland. IADT has been delivering the programme since 2013 and has been responsible for the emergence of numerous successful companies including, Cambrist, Snapfix, Ambr Eyewear, Dr Coys and CheckVentory, all located in South Dublin, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and North Wicklow.

“This new partnership will allow us to consolidate a myriad of enterprise supports and will go a long way to supporting startup companies in the local region while providing them with expert insight and access to innovative practice-led research in design, technology, and entrepreneurship.”

The first programme will commence in October and is now open for phase one applications here.



NovaUCD director of enterprise Tom Flanagan added: “We are delighted to be partnering with IADT Media Cube in delivering a New Frontiers programme for entrepreneurs located in south Dublin.

Photo: Ann Marie Phelan (left), Tom Flanagan and Enterprise Ireland’s Paula Carroll (Pic: Leon Farrell, Photocall Ireland)