Hydroponic Greens For Market Lane

04 Sep 2017 | 09.25 am

Green Space, a Cork startup that grows organic produce without soil, has signed a supply deal the Market Lane Collection restaurant group. Green Space was founded in 2015 by Ellie O’Donovan, who uses a combination of organic growing techniques and hydroponic (i.e. soilless) systems to grow produce for restaurants and cafes who don’t like their greens being shipped in from some far-flung country.

The Market Lane deal is for the group’s three restaurants and the Elbow Lane nanobrewery. Green Space will initially supply with salad leaves, herbs and micro greens, eventually extending its range to include hops for the brewery.

Ellie learned her trade on the Mount Juliette Estate and more recently at Market Lane’s restaurant garden at Blackrock Castle. She also completed the Exxcel Programme for female entrepreneurs in Cork IT’s Rubicon Centre, a six-month programme she credits with helping her develop a business plan and three-year strategy.

“At Green Space we pick and deliver to order locally to ensure optimum flavour and nutritional content. Our growing methods do not deplete soil or waste water,” says Ellie. “They also avoid the carbon emissions and nutrient loss associated with food transportation and can be grown all year-round.”



Photo: Ellie O’Donovan with Conrad Howard of The Market Lane Group