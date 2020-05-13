Hybrid Technology Takes On Priority ERP Software

13 May 2020 | 12.23 pm

Hybrid Technology Partners in Limerick has become the Ireland sales partner for Priority Software, a provider of of Enterprise Resource Planning software.

Priority says its ERP package is used across a wide range of industries, from manufacturing and wholesale distribution, to biomedical and wider healthcare.

Hybrid Technology expects the linkup will create up to 20 jobs in the coming year for IT and senior IT managers, as well as ERP implementation managers.

Chief executive Paul Browne (pictured) said: “We’re delighted to have been announced as Ireland’s authorised Priority Software reseller. Now more than ever, businesses need software that will allow them to continue delivering their products and services, as well as adapting to the recent surge in remote working. As such, the Irish market is now primed and ready to implement digital transformation, and we’re pleased to be able to offer this to Irish businesses.”

Priority managing director for the UK and Ireland David Greenleess added: “Customers who have implemented Priority ERP have benefited from improved production capacity and cost control, better supply chain management, stronger cashflow, longer and more profitable customer base, and many other demonstrable elements. We’re looking forward to bringing these benefits to the Irish market.”

The forthcoming jobs will be announced on Hybrid Technology’s website.