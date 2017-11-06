Hume Brophy Expands Into Hong Kong

06 Nov 2017 | 11.49 am

PR and communications company Hume Brophy has acquired Madaket+Co, a communications consultancy with offices in Hong Kong and New York.

Madaket+Co’s team of six corporate and financial communications specialists in Hong Kong joins Hume Brophy’s existing 12-strong Asia team, headquartered in Singapore and led by Asia managing director Martin Reidy. Day-to-day operations in Hong Kong will be led by Thomas Kwan.

Apart from facilitating Hume Brophy’s expansion in Asia, the acquisition strengthens Hume Brophy’s capabilities in the United States. New York-based Josh Nova, founder of Madaket, becomes managing director of Hume Brophy US, leading a team of five consultants in the Big Apple.

Chief executive Conall McDevitt (pictured) said: “This acquisition is a strong statement of intent to continue building an international, independent communications and corporate affairs firm. Bringing Madaket into the Hume Brophy network strengthens our offering across the world’s three biggest capital markets — and gives us strong, deep and expert-led teams in every key global hub.”

Hume Brophy is now active in Singapore, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, and every major market in Southeast Asia.

McDevitt said it had taken ten months from first contact to closing the deal. “We did take our time getting to know each other and our teams in Asia and the USA got the chance to work together before we committed,” he said.

“The Madaket team gives us a full-time presence in Hong Kong. The team are experts in Financial Services, Technology and corporate communications which are a big part of our business globally. The Hong Kong presence further strengthens our ability to work in Mainland China which is already an important market for us.

“Our main focus in the USA is financial services, aviation and technology. This acquisition strengthens our offer in all of them. We’ve had a presence there for five years.