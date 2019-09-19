Huckletree To Open Fintech Co-Working Space

19 Sep 2019 | 10.40 am

Co-working space provider Huckletree is to open the country’s first financial technology co-working space in Dublin later this year.

The company says the 23,500 sq ft co-working space at The Oval building on Shelbourne Road in Dublin 4 is intended to be a European base for the global financial technology ecosystem, connecting the largest financial services firms in the world with Irish startups, scale-ups and investors.

Huckletree’s first Irish facility opened in 2017 in the Academy building on Pearse Street and now hosts 40 companies, half of them Irish.

Co-founder Andrew Lynch (pictured) commented: “I’m excited to see us bring a global fintech hub to life in Dublin. We have seen firsthand the success of focused hubs such as Level39 in London, Lhoft in Luxembourg and Stone & Chalk in Sydney, and we felt compelled to create a centre of excellence that can bring entrepreneurs together and showcase Ireland’s thriving ecosystem to the world.

“I’ve always believed that there is so much quality talent in Ireland and a new generation of founders coming through who are not playing small — they’re thinking big and global from day one. What’s missing is a place where all of these fintech players can work, collaborate and do business under one roof and get on with it.”

Huckletree began with centres in England, at Shoreditch, Clerkenwell and White City, and raised £4.5m in a funding round in 2017 for further expansion.

Space ‘memberships’ are priced from €200 for 10 days per month workspace access, and from €380 p.m. for unlimited hot desk access. A dedicated desk in an open plan space is priced from €475 p.m. while private workspace is priced from €620 per person, per month.