Hub Aims To Keep Children Safe Online

13 Apr 2021 | 09.38 am

Vodafone Ireland Foundation and the ISPCC are supporting parents and carers to become ‘Digital Ready’ and champion children’s digital safety and resilience.

The Digital Ready Hub is an online resource for people keen to learn more about how they can support children and young people to have safe, positive, online experiences.

The ISPCC says its ‘Digital Ready Check’ tool showcases how parents can broaden their knowledge to empower them to further support children and young people.

Featured on the Hub are downloadable tips and guides on topics including digital resilience and empathy, digital platforms and devices, online risks and cyberbullying, security and privacy.

Liz Roche, Head of The Vodafone Ireland Foundation, commented: “The digital landscape is constantly changing so a resource like the Digital Ready Hub is an important way of educating parents and carers by offering information and advice they can trust when it comes to navigating the online world.”

The Digital Ready Hub can be accessed here.

Photo: Liz Roche and ISPCC chief executive John Church with Hughie Blacker (8) and Will Blacker (10). Pic: Naoise Culhane