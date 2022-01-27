Huawei unveils P50 Pro and P50 Pocket

27 Jan 2022 | 10.28 am

Huawei has announced the latest line of smartphones in its flagship P series with the unveiling of the P50 Pro and the foldable P50 Pocket, although no release date or pricing details have yet been confirmed for Ireland.

The embattled Chinese tech firm has staked its success in the fight for market share against Apple and Samsung on improved camera technology, and the company said it has made a breakthrough with the P50 Pro’s Dual-Matrix camera system.

“The Huawei P Series has always been about our passion for the best quality, aesthetics and photography experiences,” said Richard Yu, Huawei consumer business group director.

“The new Huawei P50 Pro is a legend reborn, representing a new chapter in Huawei’s history of camera excellence, as well as a paradigm shift in mobile photography, aesthetic design and all-scenario experiences. “

The Dual-Matrix camera system has Huawei’s proprietary XD Optics and XD Fusion Pro Image Engine for detail and definition, and offers True-Chroma Shot for colour accuracy, high dynamic range, and improved smart snapshot capabilities.

The device has a 50MP main camera that supports a total zoom range of 200x, a 14MP mono camera, a 13MP ultra-wide selfie camera and a 64MP telephoto camera, which is optically image stabilised, and it supports 4K video at up to 60 frames per second.

The P50 Pro is also lighter and slimmer than previous devices in the range despite coming with a larger 6.6-inch screen and battery. It also has a curved glass display with a punch hole camera.

Following the Huawei’s blacklisting by Google, all Huawei devices have used the company’s own EMUI software instead of Android, and the two phones announced are no different, utilising the EMUI 12 operating system and the Huawei AppGallery for apps.

The P50 Pocket, meanwhile, has a 6.9-inch, 21:9 display with a pixel density of 442ppi , and the new hinge design should allow users to more seamlessly fold and pocket the device while still being able to read notifications and access certain services.

The main screen supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, as well as 300Hz touch sampling rate, with Huawei backing it to offer highly detailed and smooth visuals when streaming and gaming.

The P50 has a different camera system to the P50 Pro, however. The Ultra Spectrum Camera Matrix comprises a 40MP True-Chroma camera, 13 MP ultra-wide angle selfie camera, a 32MP Ultra Spectrum camera, and improved low light performance.

There are currently no launch details for either the Huawei P50 Pro or the Huawei P50 Pocket in Ireland.