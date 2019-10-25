Huawei to Boost Irish Staff Total By 100

25 Oct 2019 | 04.28 pm

Chinese mobile and IT company Huawei is to add 100 more staff to its existing complement of 180 in Ireland, the company said as it opened a new, state-of-the-art office in Dublin.

Recruiting for the first 30 jobs has commenced, with the rest to follow over three years. The company has locations in Dublin, Cork and Athlone.

Chairman Guo Ping said: “When Huawei first opened our office in Dublin we had only four employees. Fifteen years later, we have 180 staff and over the next three years we will create 100 new jobs. The business in Ireland has grown significantly and as we have grown, so too has Ireland. We appreciate the trust and support of our customers and individual consumers along the journey.”

The new Dublin office runs to 18,000 sq ft and is located at Mespil Court in D4. The office accommodates communications, administration, marketing, its Irish consumer business and related sales functions.

Huawei global earned revenue exceeding $100 billion last year, and recently announced a 24% increase in revenue for the first nine months of this year. The company has been operating in Ireland since 2004 and employs more than 180,000 people worldwide.

The company says that it works closely with local operators and partners, particularly on intelligent connectivity with fibre and 5G technologies. Last month, Huawei Ireland said it plans to invest a further €70m in research and development in Ireland over the next three years.

The fact that the company has been blacklisted by the US government over “security concerns” to do with its 5G technology offerings has not affected its Irish business, the company added.