Huawei Offering Fifty Student Bursaries

27 Sep 2021 | 09.50 am

Chinese tech company Huawei is offering 50 bursaries valued at €5,000 each to third-level students who join its Seeds For The Future programme .

The programme offers, among other things, the opportunity to participate in an online event to develop understanding of the ICT industry and learn about Chinese culture.

Ireland is the first country in Western Europe that Huawei has selected for this latest €250,000 scholarship programme.

Senior communications manager Luke McDonnell said: “Huawei is committed to investing in Ireland’s future ICT workforce and we see this scholarship programme as another way to help these students enhance their capabilities as they continue their STEM studies.

“Our Seeds for the Future programme has proven very successful and we look forward to welcoming more students to this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity this year.”

Students that secure a place on the programme will be able to join virtual tours of Huawei’s campuses and the company’s’ flagship store in central Shenzhen, alongside learning Mandarin and calligraphy, and gaining an insight into Chinese business.

Other options include guest lectures on digital transformation, sustainable technology and strategic leadership, given either by Huawei senior engineers or guest speakers from among industry thought leaders.

Applications from undergraduate and to postgrad students are being accepted until October 14. Applicants are required to forward a CV, and an essay or video explaining why they want to take part to seedsireland@huawei.com.