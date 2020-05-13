HSBC Boost For Irish Charities

13 May 2020 | 09.21 am

Charities have been suffering as fundraisers fell by the wayside due to Covid-19, and HSBC Bank has stepped in the make up some of the shortfall.

The bank has donated €30,000 to the Community Foundation of Ireland to support its Covid-19 Response Fund, aimed at addressing the immediate needs of organisations impacted by the virus.

Beyond that, throughout 2020 HSBC says it will donate €230,000 to charities and causes throughout Ireland.

CFI’s Covid-19 Response Fund focuses on people who are the most vulnerable such as senior citizens, people with respiratory illnesses or cancer, victims of domestic abuse and those suffering from mental health issues which have been exacerbated in the pandemic.

Head of development Jackie Harrison said: “Through the generous support of HSBC Ireland and other donors, our Response Fund has already distributed over €750,000 to charitable and grassroots organisations supporting vulnerable communities across Ireland, with additional grant support becoming available in the coming weeks.”

As part of its wider donation, HSBC Ireland donated €18,000 worth of PPE to frontline staff of St James’s Hospital in Dublin. Both donations are part of the global $25m that HSBC Group recently announced in order to support the international medical response to the pandemic, protect vulnerable people and ensure food security around the world.

HSBC Ireland chief executive Alan Duffy (pictured) added: “Working together and supporting each other is vital during this difficult time. The Community Foundation of Ireland ensures that other Irish charitable organisations can help those most vulnerable and in need during this pandemic. HSBC Ireland is proud to support these invaluable and valiant causes.”

Innovate Together Fund

Meanwhile, Social Innovation Fund Ireland, has unveiled the Innovate Together Fund, supported by a commitment of €5m from the Department of Rural and Community Development through the support of the Dormant Accounts Fund.

SIFI’s aim is to raise additional significant philanthropic funds and is calling on companies, foundations, families and individuals to donate to the initiative. Medtronic Foundation has pledged €70,000.

The Innovate Together Fund will seek applications from projects countrywide achieving impact in enabling online education; youth mental health interventions; circular economy; improving food security; new ways of working remotely, community outreach, workforce re-skilling; and physical health.

Application information can be accessed here.