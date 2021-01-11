HRLocker Creating 50 Jobs

11 Jan 2021 | 09.53 am

Clare software company HRLocker has announced plans to create 50 jobs, as the business benefits from the pandemic-fuelled shift to remote working.

Based in Lahinch, HRLocker’s software automates the administrative elements of human resources, such as performance management, absence management, continuous professional development and timesheets.

Founded by Adam Coleman and John Dennehy, HRLocker’s clients include the HSE and Tyco Electronics. Capitalising on the recent surge in remote working, HRLocker recently introduced a number remote working-related features, including geolocation logins, contactless clock-ins, employee self-service and digital noticeboards.

Prior to HRLocker, Coleman worked as a head of human resources for O2 before establishing his own HR consultancy. Coleman then met Dennehy and began work on HRLocker – Dennehy sold his stake in the business to Coleman in 2013.

The 50 new jobs in HRLocker will see the business more than double in size, filling roles in sales, software development and customer support. According to Coleman, his business recorded strong growth through 2020 as the Covid pandemic took hold.

HR Interventions Limited, the operating company for HRLocker, booked a profit of €40,000 in 2019 and had net worth of c.€140,000. Year-end cash totalled €315,000 and trade debtors came to €160,000.

“In 2020 we saw a huge rise in HRLocker platform users and early figures indicate that trend is going to continue,” said CEO Coleman. “The expansion of our team will enable us to continue delivering great software solutions that connect businesses and their people at scale.

“We are expanding our sales and marketing team to bring more support to new and existing customers, while our investment in product development and customer support will allow us to continue innovating and configuring our platform to meet the unique HR needs of the market going forward.”