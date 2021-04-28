HP Unveils New ‘Cloud Ecosystem’ Printers

28 Apr 2021 | 08.05 am

HP has upgraded its cloud-based HP+ smart printing system and has made it available in 36 countries including Ireland.

The company claims the system “makes printing more secure, productive, and sustainable than ever”.

Country managing director Gary Tierney said: “HP+ is a fundamental shift in the printing experience. We’ve put our best printing innovation together into one, smart system for consumers and small businesses.”

He added that the new HP+ cloud ecosystem has new features such as:

● Cloud resiliency automatically detects and fixes connectivity issues

● Smart Security monitoring helps detect and prevent malware attacks

● Native in-OS printing enables printing from virtually anywhere on any device

● Private Pickup lets you hit print now and pick up later when you’re at the printer

● Smart Dashboard helps you manage your printer in one convenient place

● One-year extra HP warranty.

HP+ will first launch with the new HP LaserJet M200 Series, as well as HP OfficeJet Pro 8000e and 9000e Series, DeskJet 2700e and 4100e Series, and ENVY 6000e and 6400e Series. The company says that a major advantage of the cloud-based system is the HP Smart App, which enables users to print and scan from virtually anywhere.

HP+ smart printers will work only with original HP ink and toner. However, the company has free trials and discounts off its subscriptions for inks and toners, starting from a euro monthly for ink and €2 for toner.

The smart printers themselves start from €49 for the DeskJet 2700, up to €150 for the LaserJet M220e.

There’s full information and more details here.