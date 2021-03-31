HP Enterprise Hiring For Cyber-Security Roles

31 Mar 2021 | 09.30 am

Hewlett Packard Enterprise plans to recruit 150 experienced technologists over the next two years, and has chosen Galway as its European hub for cyber-security operations.

The company also says it is to establish a new ‘Hybrid Cloud Practice’ to help Irish customers accelerate their digital transformation.

The jobs will involve expertise in areas of critical importance to HP customers such as cyber-security, software development, global R&D and cloud consulting. The jobs will be based at HPE’s sites in Galway and Kildare, but the majority of work can be carried out from flexible locations, thus opening up these roles to applicants from anywhere in the country.

President and chief executive Antonio Neri said: “Ireland has an incredible technology-focused economy and a highly skilled workforce, and our investment in the country will further develop the country as a critical market for HPE’s global business, as well as benefitting our customers, partners, team members and the citizens of Ireland.”

The company has been developing its cyber-security business in Galway for five years, with the city now the home of its Cyber Defence Centre, which protects HPE and its customers from global cyber-threats, and the Galway site will now become its European cyber-security hub.

Ireland managing director Maeve Culloty added: “With these strategic investments in Ireland we will enhance our ability to support HPE’s customers globally and in Ireland with the latest cyber-security and cloud technologies, bringing resilience and agility to their operations.”

The project is being part-funded by taxpayers through state aid from IDA Ireland. All the roles opening up are now listed on the HPE careers website here.

Photo: Maeve Culloty with enterprise minister Leo Varadkar (centre) and IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan. (Pic: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography)