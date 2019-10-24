How Will WeWork’s Woes Impact Dublin Members?

24 Oct 2019 | 02.49 pm

James Nugent of Lisney considers the possible fallout in Dublin’s office market if WeWork’s financial troubles deteriorate further

Over the past few weeks WeWork has barely been out of the international headlines. The story has all the makings of a good Netflix drama – a high-flying CEO, a $47bn valuation, a failed IPO, tenuous link to Gwyneth Paltrow, board room bust-ups, mounting losses and some rather bizarre behaviour from the lead actors.

Beyond the drama, there’s a serious business with operations across 29 countries in over 500 locations and over 527,000 tenants. However, from media reports, it’s a business whose future is uncertain. Access to credit is almost lost, expansion on hold and there are plans to lay off 12,000 staff globally.

In Dublin, WeWork has been particularly active. Already it has nine centres open, comprising a combined 43,300 sqm, with lease commitments signed to take a further space across five separate deals, adding an additional combined 38,000 sqm. Deals include space at the Clery’s Quarter and in the New Ireland Assurance building on Dawson Street. However, WeWork recently pulled out of a deal to take space at Central Quay.

As it stands, WeWork lease about 30% of all serviced office space in Dublin or about 1.1% of all city centre space. Unsurprisingly, some landlords are wondering what happens next and there is a concern about the viability of the WeWork business and what happens if it fails.

WeWork occupiers will be protected insofar as their existing licences will give them protection. If WeWork were to fail, the landlord would inherit WeWork’s role and be obliged to provide the services. However, given the nature of shared working-space licence agreements, this protection is likely to be short-lived, with the service provider normally reserving the right to terminate the licence within a 6-month period.

Direct Deals

With large companies that occupy an entire WeWork location, the consequences are less severe, and it will be easier to do direct deals with the landlords of buildings and for them to remain in place. But for smaller members, perhaps fledging companies occupying co-working or hot desk space, the impacts could be different.

For landlords leasing existing buildings to WeWork, the position is the same: they will inherit WeWork’s tenants (and their rental payments). Well advised landlords will have negotiated step-in rights which should enable them to take over the WeWork position at an earlier stage, particularly if there is some form of examinership.

It’s likely most landlords will opt to put the tenants on more regular long-term leases and avoid providing shared co-working services. There are some landlords who have agreed to lease properties to WeWork which are not yet completed. It’s possible both landlord and tenant will agree to walk away from the agreement and these spaces may come back to the market.

+ James Nugent is the executive Chairman of Lisney and head of the office agency department