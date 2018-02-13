How We’re Using Our Mobile Phones

13 Feb 2018 | 03.43 pm

Three Ireland has launched the second edition of the Three Connected Ireland Report – a quarterly research report conducted by Amárach Research among 1,000 smartphone users.

The aim of the report series is to examine the ways in which mobile technology is changing how people interact with each other, businesses and government, and how the Irish public wants mobile services to develop in the future.

Among the key findings in relation to business are:

• Impact of influencers: social media influencers are a relatively recent addition to marketing campaigns and business activity but they’re having a significant impact on sales. Almost one in four respondents have bought something recently with their smartphone as a result of recommendations by bloggers they follow on social media. This figure rises to 38% of 16–24 year olds and 35% of 25–34 year olds.

• Dining Out: the importance of an online presence is not exclusive to retail brands, as the research reveals that 35% of diners now book restaurants online.

• Word of mouth: sharing customer experiences, be it feedback with friends, directly with the organisation, or via online reviews is proving to be particularly popular among younger generations, with over a fifth of 16–24 year olds using their smartphone to review restaurants and 22% rating holiday accommodation. Overall, almost a third of all age groups use their smartphone to review or give feedback on restaurants and accommodation.

• Communicating with colleagues: in general, respondents feel that smartphones and tablets make their working lives more flexible (39%), while smartphones also play a key role in how we communicate with colleagues at work – 30% use messaging apps, 34% send text messages and 41% rely on both email and phone calls.

The latest research also found that for 57% of people their smartphone is their primary source of news. When seeking news headlines in the morning, Facebook is the most popular source of information, with almost a third accessing the app, compared to 28% tuning in to the radio. However, at lunchtime 22% smartphone user are consulting news websites or news apps, with Facebook’s news share dropping to 26%.

Commenting on the results, Three Ireland CEO Robert Finnegan (pictured) said: “As we modernise our network across the country, we can see the benefit of this enhanced connectivity to our customers in their everyday lives as consumers, workers or citizens.

“In 2017 we were the only operator to secure uniform national 5G spectrum across Ireland and not prioritise urban areas, which will ensure that all our customers can reap the benefits of increased connectivity in the years to come.”

• Download the Three Connected Ireland Report here.