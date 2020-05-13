How To Set Up A Messenger Bot

13 May 2020 | 08.30 am

Facebook is running a series of free online training webinars for Irish SMEs that are moving to working from home as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Boost with Facebook continues at noon on Thursday, May 14, with a tutorial on the theme of How to automate your answers to customer queries through Messenger. It runs from noon to 12.45pm.

For the webinar, Facebook is partnering with Spectrm, the global conversational marketing platform that creates conversational chatbots for brands.

The session will explain to businesses how to engage and connect with customers through the Facebook Messenger bot. Viewers will be guided through the process of setting up a Messenger bot to answer questions customers may have.

Facebook’s global business vice president Ciaran Quilty (pictured) said: “The weekly Facebook webinars are for all SMEs, in particular those who are having to adapt their businesses in response to Covid. The webinars cover training on business topics like building a website, hosting virtual events, pushing creative boundaries, developing Facebook ad campaigns and more. I’m delighted to see that the sessions are well attended and there is lots of engagement from businesses throughout these sessions.”

Last week, Facebook partnered with Core, Ireland’s largest marketing communications company to deliver the webinar, Communicating and Connecting Online. This session outlined best practices for connecting with customers as a brand or business, which included:

Prioritise your website or point of purchase to ensure a good user experience and frictionless path to purchase. Be realistic on budget. Work through your numbers for the whole year and determine what is a realistic budget to deliver a consistent marketing plan. Be consistent and distinctive with creative. Focus on areas of distinction for your brand and leverage them with creative content. Go as broad as you can afford to increase your potential reach. Make as many people who are unaware of you become aware of you in order to create more light buyers of your services or products. Social is for the long haul. Have a complete social media strategy. You need to be consistent in your communications and provide consumers with all the information they need about your brand.

This session along with other previous webinars are available to view on Boost with Facebook.