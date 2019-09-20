How To Improve Organisation Culture

20 Sep 2019 | 11.45 am

Chartered Accountants Ireland has published a free guide for entities keen to assess and improve their organisational culture and consider if they need to do things differently.

Asking the question ‘Should we be doing things differently?’, the Concise Guide for Directors: A Five-Step Approach to Considering Organisational Culture is based on research into existing guidance and thought leadership, in addition to focus groups and interviews with business leaders from across the island.

CAI president Conall O’Halloran said: “This guide is a practical tool which equips directors to address their organisation’s culture in an effective way. It provides those involved in governance with clarity and direction when it comes to organisational culture and helping to make transformational change.”

The guide offers a five-step approach to improving organisational culture, and is one of the first resources to be made available on CAI’s new online Governance Resource Centre. The development is seen as recognition of the importance which organisations, both locally and globally, are placing on the issue of governance.

Head of ethics and governance Níall Fitzgerald added: “An organisation’s culture is a critical component of its success. Good governance, along with the systems and practices which underpin it, has become a key consideration for all types of organisation as it impacts on their reputation, culture, efficiency and financial sustainability.

“Our new Governance Resource Centre recognises this importance and will provide a range of helpful, free resources for those involved in, or advising, boards,” Fitzgerald added.

The guide is available as a free download here.

Photo: Conall O’Halloran (centre) with An Post CEO David MacRedmond and Ciara Fallon of PwC, (Pic: Iain White Photography)