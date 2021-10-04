How To Improve Facebook Advertising

04 Oct 2021 | 08.46 am

Facebook Ireland says its Peak Season Prep Series webinars have a focus on increasing online sales.

The company says its free training sessions will help SMEs focus on how best to acquire and grow a large customer base.

Topics include building an actionable business plan for Christmas, how to optimise creativity, influencer marketing tactics, and insights around sustainable gifting.

The webinar on Thursday October 7 will guide businesses on how to create impactful ads for the peak shopping season.

On Wednesday October 13 at 10am, the webinar will explore the importance of mega sale events, how to formulate an actionable plan to execute mega sale event campaigns, and identifying the impact of Facebook apps and technologies on mega sale event.

David Harris, Director of Global Business at Facebook, commented: “Last year, consumers had no alternative but to shop online, and many businesses underwent a radical process of digital transformation in order to survive.

“This year we are expecting a big surge in both online and store sales as the pent up consumer demand that built up during the pandemic is released. Our peak training series aims to help small Irish businesses utilise the Christmas season efficiently to help boost their post-pandemic recovery.”

The webinars schedule can be found at https://peakseasonprep2021.splashthat.com/ or businesses can watch them on demand at https://www.facebook.com/watch/185130644919625/1680905325444658/