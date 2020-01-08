How To Identify & Optimise For Search Intent

08 Jan 2020 | 05.18 pm

As if getting a strong SEO strategy in place wasn’t complex enough, with so much information being shared online, it also pays to be able to identify and optimise your content for search intent. Being able to identify search intent and produce content that reflects this is useful for building your brand and driving traffic to your site. So, by making this an integral part of your SEO strategy you’ll be able to create great content that offers value to your readers and ultimately ranks well on search engines.

That said, there are so many aspects to SEO and perfecting your strategy is no mean feat, made even harder by the fact that the rules keep changing and we’re always finding new ways to appeal to search engines. So, whether you’re just starting out with your SEO efforts or you’re looking to ramp up your strategy, below we’ll look at how to identify and best optimise for search intent to achieve maximum results.

What is search intent?

So, what exactly is search intent and why should you care about it? In a nutshell, this essentially means the reason why someone is conducting a search online. For example, do they have a question they need answering, are they looking for reviews, are they buying something or are they looking for a particular website?

Over the years, Google as well as the other search engines have continually developed their algorithms that allow them to use keywords and phrases to work out someone’s search intent and therefore be able to show them the most relevant results.

Search intent isn’t just about matching the search term with a page or website that exactly matches it. It’s more sophisticated that than. Search intent is an attempt by search engines to understand what the user is looking for and the true meaning behind their search, therefore increasing their chances of providing them with the most accurate results.

It’s a move away from the black and white viewpoint where a page or website had to contain the exact keywords or phrases in order to be a relevant result. Instead it’s an acceptance that searches are often within a grey area where what the user intends may not be as clear as it seems.

How does this affect your business and why should you care about it?

Put simply, if you’re able to predict what your target audience will be searching for and identify their search intent, you can use this information to create content that answers their queries better than your competitors. The recent BERT update has only confirmed what SEOs already knew, search intent and semantic relevance are far more important than trying to shoehorn a keyword into a piece of content as many times as you can in order to rank for it.

But as with most aspects of SEO, it’s not as simple as just understanding the meaning of search intent. There are actually four types of intent which each require different skills in order to optimise your content accordingly. These are outlined below:

Informational intent: This is when someone is looking for information and have a particular topic or question in mind. Example: What are the benefits of wearing sunglasses?

Navigational intent: This is when someone is searching with a specific website or product in mind. Example: Topshop sunglasses

Transactional intent: Online shopping is hugely popular, and this is when someone is searching with the intent of buying a product, though without a specific brand in mind. Example: Budget sunglasses

Commercial investigation: Similar to the above, but commercial investigation means researching products to purchase at a later date. It can also fall into the category of informational intent. Example: Which are the best budget sunglasses?

How does this work? For the most part, search engines look at the keywords being used during a search to identify the intent and provide the best results, examples of these could be:

How to

Which X is best

Best way to

Where is

Guide

Top tips

Tutorial

Where to buy

Budget X

How to optimise your content for search intent

While informational intent is the most popular search, you need to pay attention to all of them in order to create the best content. This is because you’ll want to align your content with your business goals, which will likely include building your brand, engaging your audience and encouraging conversions. Below we’ll look at four steps you can take to optimise your content for search intent.

Do your research

This is going to be crucial for all the different types of search intent, whether informational, navigational or transactional. You need to know what people are searching for, what ranks best and how to give them what they want. There are plenty of tools out there that will help you do keyword research, so you know what you need to be including in your content. Take a look at the top ranking words for your product, service and industry, and how competitive these are.

Don’t get too hung-up on traffic levels though. They can often be inaccurate and anyway, if you create a great piece of content that covers an entire topic then you will most likely rank for a number of different search terms. Alsoasked.com is a great tool to identify which questions people are asking in relation to a niche or topic.

Answering as many of those questions as you can within your content should be your main goal. Look at the suggestions Google list when you search for keywords that are relevant to your industry. For example, if you search for ‘what are the benefits of wearing sunglasses’, Google also suggests the following:

Disadvantages of sunglasses

Sunglasses features and benefits

Benefits of wearing sunglasses indoors

Do you like to wear sunglasses?

By running searches like this and doing your research properly you can begin to highlight the keywords and phrases that are going to help you boost your rankings. It’s also a good idea to put your businesses name and or product in a search engine and keyword tool to see what ranks best. This will help you when it comes to optimising for transactional intent.

Make the most of keywords

Keywords still play a huge role in SEO and I’ll mention these several times more in the following points. Once you’ve done your research it’s vital that you put this into action. Create a document or list of the keywords and phrases you’ want to be using throughout your content and refer back to this each time you’re writing or creating new content. This will likely include industry-specific terms, your brand name, related searches and top queries.

One important thing to remember is that while keywords are important, you’re still creating content for people, so don’t just throw them in for the sake of it. Instead make sure anything you create has good readability and makes sense, otherwise people are more likely to stop reading and your bounce rate will only increase.

Create useful and high-quality content that will help you to rank well

Ultimately, whatever content you’re producing, it needs to offer value to your audience in some way. There are a number of ways you can do this. Firstly, make sure you’re answering any questions or queries that you think your target audience might have. This is especially important for informational intent. You can even use the question or query itself in the title to help boost your visibility and rankings.

What’s more, in order to optimise for transactional and navigational intent, as well as commercial investigation, you need to make sure that you are using your brand name in your content (without overdoing it and seeming too promotional), the name of your products or services and other important industry terms. This will help search engines to recognise what it is you’re offering and make them more likely to show your pages when someone runs a query intent on finding a product/service similar to yours.

Revisit your landing pages

When it comes to navigational intent, searchers are looking for a specific brand or product they already know about. Often people still turn to search engines for this if they’re unsure of the website URL or if it’s simply quicker than typing the whole URL out manually. Don’t take for granted that your brand name will appear number one on the page just because it’s your brand name. This is where your research can really help.

You need to revisit your landing and product pages and make sure these are optimised for search intent. You can do this by ensuring that your pages are clearly laid out with good readability and that your key industry terms and brand name have been strategically used throughout, including in your sites metadata.