How To Hire A Great Chief Risk Officer

14 Nov 2019 | 04.20 pm

The Institute of Risk Management has published a new booklet relating to hiring a Chief Risk Officer (CRO).

The CRO is the most senior executive in an organisation with responsibility and accountability for risk management, whatever their actual job title.

In some sectors, particularly financial services, the role of CRO is stipulated by regulation. Other organisations have come to see the merits of such an appointment as part of a process of maturing their risk management, ensuring it adds value to the business. The document gives guidance on:

• Understanding the context of the CRO appointment

• Identifying the key skills and attributes

• The recruitment process and how to assess candidates

IRM chair Socrates Coudounaris (pictured) commented: “Effective risk leadership is an essential component of a healthy risk culture. Corporate governance codes around the world have underlined that you must have the right people and resources in place. Organisations face new risks and opportunities associated with digital disruption, geo-political and economic volatility, environmental responsibilities and social change.

“Ultimately, the responsibility for risk management rests with the board, but that board needs to have confidence that they are delegating day-to-day responsibility to a suitably competent person, who will also be responsible for giving them the highest quality advice to support risk based decision making. Risk management is changing fast and CROs must be up to the challenge.”

The guide is available to download here.