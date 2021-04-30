How To Enhance Digital Customer Experience

30 Apr 2021 | 12.48 pm

A centralised customer communications management delivery model is the most effective way to control and manage omnichannel communications, writes Enda Casey (pictured), managing director of Paragon Customer Communications Ireland

The growing sophistication and availability of digital technologies have not only resulted in a larger online audience; they have also given consumers higher expectations. As a result, the cornerstone of competition today is not product or price, but in delivering enhanced customer experience and meaningful interactions across touchpoints.

According to the CXi Ireland Customer Experience Report 2020, changing consumer dynamics have forced brands to “re-assess their customer experiences, to focus much more on their customers, to be adaptable and implement change faster and more effectively.” This is an approach that has brought success for the brands which have adopted it, bringing the first rise in the overall Ireland CX performance index after a two-year decline between 2017 and 2019.

There are significant benefits for companies that invest in CX. The Customer Experience Report states that customer-centric companies are, on average, 60% more profitable than their competitors – a consequence of customers being 7 times more likely to buy from and 2.7 times more likely to stay loyal to brands that deliver enhanced CX. What’s more, 86% of customers are willing to pay more for better customer experiences.

Demonstrating Loyalty

For consumers, demonstrating loyalty requires brands to deliver value to customers – and customers increasingly find that value in trust, transparency, personalisation, convenience and the right blend of technology and human interaction. Putting these in place means a greater focus on customer relationship management (CRM) in order to deliver enhanced CX and meaningful interactions across all touchpoints.

To remain relevant and competitive, brands must act swiftly to differentiate themselves, adopting a new model which serves the right customers the right message, at the right time and via the right channel.

With so many communication channels in use today, brands that wish to build better relationships and deliver enhanced CX need to know their customers’ preferred channels and have the infrastructure to send messages via those channels. They also need the agility to adapt quickly to changes in preference or message.

Managing omnichannel complexity requires a cutting-edge solution found in the latest customer communications management (CCM) systems. These provide the critical technologies needed to shape consumer engagement and CX, empowering brands to connect with their customers across the spectrum of channels in more profound and meaningful ways.

A single, centralised, customer communications management delivery model is the most effective way to control and manage omnichannel communications. Its ‘one-platform approach’ enables communications strategies to be run via a delivery infrastructure that supports customer communications across the full range of traditional and digital channels. Not only is it easier to manage the various channels; companies have increased control over consistency, off-brand messaging, efficiency and compliance.

In an era dominated by change, the enabling technologies of the latest CCM platforms facilitate the rapid transformation that modern business needs, delivering the agility to adapt to progressive change in consumer behaviour and seize new opportunities. For example, new channels can easily be added to the mix, while messages can be modified, in concert, across all channels.

A vital feature of the one-channel approach is that it enables data to be unified across touchpoints. This allows brands to map customer journeys and develop advanced CRM models that better meet the needs, circumstances and preferences of individual customers. At the same time, the insights gleaned from customer profiles help the brand develop products and services that deliver even greater value and enhanced CX.

While the right technology is crucial, so too is expertise. Working alongside an experienced communications partner can provide significant benefits. Bringing their sector expertise and technical solutions to the table can help drive digital transformation and empower CX managers to capitalise on new opportunities.