How To Crowdsource The Best Design

22 Aug 2018 | 01.19 pm

When Emma Hyland was looking for packaging design for her cosmetics startup MuMe, she turned to 99designs. The platform is home to a community of professional graphic designers around the world and how it works is that businesses upload their design brief to the site, wait for feedback and then take it from there.

Commissions for any type of design spanning, logos, business cards, book covers and even van wraps are facilitated on the site. Logo and brochure pricing for a design contest starts at €259, or from €69 for a Facebook home page.

“For my logo design I gave 99designs a brief and they came back with designs from lots of different designers,” says Emma. “I eventually narrowed them down to a winner – it’s a great way to source creative input.”

MuMe, the Japanese word for plum blossom, is small tins of solid makeup brush cleanser made from natural ingredients. The cleanser is currently stocked in 40 outlets and is also sold through the MuMe website. Made in Wicklow, MuMe retails for between €13 and €15 per tin.

Genesis Of Idea

Originally from Essex in the UK, Emma (pictured) has lived in Wicklow for the past 15 years. Prior to launching MuMe, she taught beauty and makeup in a south Dublin. “While I was working in the college, the students were looking for an affordable makeup brush cleanser for their kit that wouldn’t spill and was easy to use,” she recalls.

“I had been making natural skincare products and soaps so I had a good idea of what ingredients could work to clean the students’ brushes. With an initial idea and a lot of research, I designed a solid makeup brush cleanser full of natural ingredients and in a tin for easy use. The feedback was so positive that I began to put more effort into the label and brand name.”

The MuMe website sits on the Shopify platform, which Emma says is quite easy to set up. “My tip would be to buy your domain name as soon as you have a business name. Don’t wait around too long in case somebody else snaps it up.”

Emma’s biggest challenge at the moment is brand awareness – getting the MuMe name out there without a huge budget. “So far awards and positive reviews by influencers and bloggers on social media has given the product a stamp of approval. This is very important, as people need to know that you have a great product that works well.”

Emma is also an avid networker. “It’s really important to get advice from people with more experience and to know that you’re not alone. Being an entrepreneur can be a bit of a roller coaster, so support is key.”