How To Build A Sustainable Innovative Organisation

Establishing a sustainable innovation culture is a long-term process that requires commitment and buy-in from all levels of an organisation. However it need not be arduous. The Postgraduate Diploma in Innovation Management is an affordable option to assist companies build a sustainable innovative organisation at all level of the workforce.

Sustainable market leadership relies on organisations staying ahead of the curve. Market researchers report that it is no longer possible to maintain a market share by doing what you have always done, the same way and at the same cost. A competitive company can choose to keep lowering prices, or reducing quality. However, in a knowledge economy this is not a desirable or sustainable strategy. An innovation strategy i.e. creating or improving a product, process, service or business model, is often the key driver for an organisation to thrive.

Innovation can sometimes be considered as the realm of a genius, a Eureka event. However, innovation can also be a tweak brought about by fresh thinking, and consistent improvement of things that we are already doing. In addition, innovation is not the exclusive domain of the company leadership. It can come from anyone in an organisation, and can often be more valuable when it filters up from the grass roots level.

Innovation can be strategically encouraged, planned and managed by creating an environment that fosters new thinking and its application. The innovation process can be greatly assisted by increasing diversity in the organisation to bring fresh perspectives, different ways of viewing the world, and deep understanding of a broader range of customers.

The Postgraduate Diploma in Innovation Management is a part-time course delivered by NUI Galway from September to May each year. It is designed to offer a variety of challenges to participants from different disciplinary backgrounds, such as business, engineering, R&D and marketing, by providing them with tailored learning in how to promote innovative thinking.

The course addresses the effective management of innovation strategies and appropriate business processes to facilitate the introduction of such change. It helps participants to identify and develop the skills required to manage innovation at both operational and strategic levels in an organisation.

The course is specifically designed for working adults and delivered using a combined approach of online learning and on-campus workshops approximately one Saturday per month. Through a diverse curriculum in innovation theory and practice, and the development of a work-based project in innovation and management, the course aims to develop enterprising innovators and powerful change agents.

Application are currently being accepted until 31 July 2019. To find out more see www.aua.ie.