How To Be An Inclusive Employer

24 Sep 2020 | 12.29 pm

Employment offers the best opportunity for vulnerable individuals to become active participants in society, writes Emily Styles

CSR initiatives focused on employment can be among the most rewarding for businesses and individuals. As well as providing career opportunities for marginalised or disadvantaged groups in Irish society, employers get to see tangible and immediate results from their socially-minded efforts.

Business in the Community Ireland specialises in sustainability and CSR advisory, and the organisation runs a range of employment initiatives. They aim to promote integration and social inclusion for immigrants and refugees; people emerging from homelessness and/or addiction; individuals with mental health problems; long-term unemployed; and women returning to the workforce or entering it for the first time.

The EPIC programme

The EPIC programme works with people from migrant or refugee backgrounds and features pre-employment training, one-to-one guidance and opportunities for work experience.

EPIC provides six weeks of pre-employment training for participants, covering topics such as job-seeking skills and CV and interview preparation. One-to-one support is also provided by career counsellors. Companies that have participated in the programme include Enterprise Rent-a-Car and eBay, and most recently KPMG provided virtual mentoring and career advice during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Ready to Work

In the Ready to Work programme, employers assist people with disabilities and health challenges by providing guidance, work experience and in-work supports. The programme has helped more than 800 people, 70% of whom found employment since completing the programme’s work experience module, which usually lasts for four weeks. Participant companies have included Lidl, Boots, Dalata Group and Luas operator Transdev Dublin.

The RISE programme

The Refugees Integration, Skills and Employability programme helps refugees and asylum seekers with work permits to integrate into society and progress into employment or education. Seven weeks of pre-employment training is provided, and the scheme encompasses business visits and support from business volunteers.

Women@Work

The Women@Work programme supports women to return to the workforce or enter it for the first time by connecting with businesses. The programme also helps women who have already participated in employability programmes to find suitable employment.

BT Ireland is one of the employers involved in the programme and during the pandemic lockdown the company provided a virtual workshop to the female participants, covering CV reviews and feedback, as well as tips on how they could stand out during the recruitment process.

The Department for Employment Affairs and Social Protection provides funding for ‘Ready for Work’, while the Department of Justice and European Social fund support BITCI’s work with ethnic minorities. The organisation’s Inclusive Employer blueprint is a how-to guide for companies on how to be authentically diverse and inclusive.

Photo: Attendees at a BITCI function earlier this year that celebrated the achievements of participants in the organisation’s diversity and inclusion employment programmes. (Pic: Jason Clarke)