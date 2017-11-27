How To Be A Company Director

27 Nov 2017 | 04.20 pm

Chartered Accountants Ireland has published a new book on how to be an effective company director in Ireland, in the light of the fact that director’s duties and the scope of what a director needs to know have increased enormously.

It’s called A Practical Guide for Company Directors and was written by corporate governance expert David W Duffy. He is a Fellow of CAI and founder of Governance-Online.com, which provides corporate governance programmes online for a global audience.

CAI points out that “deciding to become a company director is a step that should be considered carefully before taking on the role and responsibilities. Under Irish company law, a director’s duties and the scope of what a director needs to know have increased enormously.

“In addition, the public now have much higher expectations of the standards of behaviour of directors serving on boards.”

Duffy’s book covers a range of topics, including:

The value of due diligence before deciding to accept a directorship

Company law, regulatory environment and corporate governance guidance

Differences between the role of non-executive and executive directors

Conflicts of interest and restricted activities

Financial matters, including financial difficulty

Risk tolerance and risk management

Personal guarantees and indemnities.

There’s a total of 352 pages, it comes in paperback format, and it costs €40 from Chartered Accountants Ireland or at your bookshop.

Ann Heraty, chief executive of recruiter Cpl Resources, said: “This book should be on every director’s required reading list. Its practicality, coupled with its clarity on the role and responsibilities of directors, will enable them to perform their role with much greater insight and confidence.”