How The Employer Covid-19 Refund Scheme Works

20 Mar 2020 | 01.04 pm

The government is asking employers to continue to pay laid-off workers at least at the jobseeker rate of €203 per week.

Minister Regina Doherty (pictured) said where employers who have to cease trading because of the impact of social distancing continue to pay workers, they will be able to claim refunds from Revenue through their normal payroll system.

“This refund will be for €203 per worker per week. This means that workers retain their link with employers and there is no need for them personally to submit a jobseekers claim,” she stated

• For details for employers on this scheme from Revenue, click here.

Revenue says it has liaised with DEASP, payroll software providers and the Payroll Software Developers Association (PSDA) in relation to how these new arrangements will operate.

The scheme allows employers to make the special support payment of €203 per week to their employees through their normal payroll process.

Employers are encouraged to facilitate employees by operating the scheme, ensuring a speedy payment process for employees and minimising the hardship for employees who are temporarily laid off. The weekly amount of €203 paid to employees under the scheme is not subject to tax, USC or PRSI.

Under the scheme, employers will be reimbursed for amounts paid to employees and notified to Revenue via the payroll process. The reimbursement will be transferred into the employer’s bank account by Revenue, generally on the next banking day following the submission of the payroll details.

Any refund of income tax or USC that an employee may be entitled to as a result of being temporarily laid off will also be paid to the employee through payroll. These amounts will also be reimbursed to the employer through the scheme.

With effect from March 19, employers or their agent can apply to operate the scheme quickly and easily via Revenue’s Online Service (ROS). The scheme can be operated by employers that keep their staff on payroll during the period of temporary layoff, and for any employee for whom a payroll submission was made in the period from 1 February 2020 to 15 March 2020.

Where employees have already been laid off and their employer has ceased their employment, they can apply directly to DEASP for the payment.

Employer COVID-19 Refund Scheme

Who does the scheme apply to?

• Employers who have temporarily laid off staff as a result of the impact on their business of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic

• Employers that keep their staff on payroll and have not ceased the employee(s) with Revenue

• Employees for whom a payroll submission was made by the employer in the period from 1 February 2020 to 15 March 2020

• Employers that are unable to make top-up payments over and above the emergency payment of €203 per week.

Making an application for the Refund Scheme

Employers, or their agents, apply to Revenue to operate the scheme by carrying out the following steps:

• Log on to ROS myEnquiries and select the category ‘Employer COVID -19 Refund Scheme’.

• Read the declaration and press the ‘Submit’ button.

• Log on to ROS and in ‘Manage bank accounts’, ‘Manage EFT’, ensure that the bank account details provided are correct.

Key features of the scheme

The employer will make the payroll submission to Revenue on or before each pay date.

Employers should contact their payroll software providers for assistance in respect of payroll to be processed under this scheme.

The employer runs the payroll as normal, entering the following details for each relevant employee:

• PRSI Class set to J9

• A pay amount of €0.01 (there must be some pay entered for the payroll to run)

• A non-taxable amount of €203. No other payment amounts are made by the employer to the employee and all temporarily laid off employees are granted the €203

• The payroll submission must include pay frequency and period number.

No other payments are made by the employer to the employee for the applicable week(s) and all temporarily laid off employees receive the €203 per week.

Income tax, USC and PRSI are not deducted from the €203 payment.

Any Income Tax and USC refunds that arise as a result of the application of tax credits and rate bands can be repaid by the employer and this amount will also be refunded to the employer.

The employee must confirm to the employer that they have not, and will not, claim a payment from DEASP whilst the employer makes this payment through the payroll.

Employers will be asked to advise employees to make a Jobseeker’s Benefit claim via the MyWelfare.ie online portal (so that the employee(s) can access qualified dependant payments if appropriate).

Based on the information provided in payroll submissions, Revenue will credit €203 per employee per week to the employer’s bank account recorded in ROS. The credit will include the reference COVID Employer Refund. (The main identifiers include Employer Number Gross Pay of €0.01, J9 PRSI class, Pay Frequency and Employee PPSN, Employment ID).

Revenue will credit the employer bank account for payroll submissions received before 2pm each day. Depending on the individual bank, the refund should be with the employer on the next banking day.

If the employees resume employment with the employer, or obtains other supports from DEASP, or secures employment elsewhere, the employer will not include the employees concerned in future submissions.

• The Employer Refund Scheme is not suitable for Jobseeker’s Benefit claimants who have adult or child dependents. Such claimants should claim the standard jobseeker payment. See welfare.ie.

Individual Claimants

To expedite unemployment payments to individuals not being paid by their employers, a new Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment has been introduced.

The payment is available to all employees and the self-employed who have lost employment due to the pandemic.

Details and application form can be downloaded here.

The payment has a one-page application form and will be paid for a period of six weeks at a flat rate payment of €203 per week. Individuals applying for the payment will be required to apply for the normal jobseeker’s payments within this six week period.

Doherty said laid off workers should not attend at Intreo Centre. “Intreo Centres have to apply social distancing recommendations so queues will be long and people who call may have to wait a long time,” she said.

Application forms can be downloaded online and submitted by post. People with a registered MyGovID account can make their claim online. Alternatively, people can call 1890 800 024 or 01 248 1398 to receive the relevant application form for the new payment by post.

Doherty added: “Payments will issue based on date of application, not date of processing, meaning that all payments will be back-dated. We would ask customers to please keep checking their bank account as payment may issue in advance of us formally notifying you.”

The Revenue Commissioners have clarified that employers can’t top up laid-off staff claiming the €203 weekly pandemic unemployment payment.

Richard Guiney, CEO of lobby group DublinTown, commented: “This is a hammer blow for the business community. The state will make payments to the affected staff regardless through social welfare provisions but people will be forced to leave their employment as this partnership arrangement has been broken. It will hinder the pace at which the economy will be able to rebound from the current emergency.”