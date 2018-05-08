08 May 2018 | 10.11 am

Sponsored Content

Created by Bord Bia, Ireland’s Origin Green programme is the world’s first national food sustainability programme. It brings together the entire food and drink industry – from farmers to food producers, retailers and food service operators – with a common goal: sustainable food production. In this interview, Liam Glennon of Sam Dennigan and Company UC discusses the company’s sustainability targets.

What is the background to your business?

Sam Dennigan and Company UC was founded in 1976 by Samuel Laurence Dennigan, who began trading in potatoes in Oldtown, North County Dublin, where the business is still headquartered.

The company sources, assembles and distributes the full range of fresh produce to the wholesale, retail and food service sectors on the island of Ireland. It gives many farm families in the area an outlet for their produce and provides a local source of income.

Many of those same farm families who began trading with the company in 1976 are still doing so today. This Irish family business is run by two brothers and directors, Joe and Sam Dennigan, and employs more than 600 people.

Why Did Sam Dennigan join Origin Green?

In 2014, the word ‘sustainability’ began to enter the company lexicon. We realised that company growth could not be looked at in isolation from the environment, and that we now had to focus equally on managing and sustaining both natural and human resources.

Sustainably advantaged products could help drive our sales and create tomorrow’s options for growth. Also, customers could reduce their carbon footprints and thereby strengthen the company’s brand and reputation. By 2015 the business case for sustainability was becoming well established. Evidence from Bord Bia Periscope studies indicated that there was a growing awareness and concern for the environment.

What are the key points of your sustainability plan?

Within the company, an Origin Green team of 12 was set up (thereafter known as the ‘Twelve Evangelists’), representing senior management in all key areas of the company. An Origin Green coordinator was appointed to liaise with all in-house divisions and with Bord Bia. Eight sustainability targets were set in the following areas:

• Raw material sourcing

• Resource efficiency (Electricity, fuel and water management)

• Social sustainability (Employee well-being, health and nutrition, community contributions)

• Biodiversity (Integrated constructed wetlands).

What progress have you made on these plans?

Progress has been excellent. We are now recycling over 80% of our total waste, managing our water usage and are well on target to achieve a 15% reduction in energy usage. Also, when customers and international visitors come to company HQ in Oldtown, the on-site biodiversity/wetlands project makes a notable positive impact.

How does Origin Green benefit business, the environment and society?

The company has become more efficient and gained significant cost savings, particularly in the areas of waste disposal, fuel and electricity usage. Sustainable production and marketing has also allowed us to differentiate our produce.

It conveys a certain ethos that prevails in the company: a green culture, which reflects that our fresh produce is prepared and marketed with due concern for the environment, our employees and the local community. Customers are happy to have the opportunity to buy into this ethos.

How do you see sustainability evolving for business?

The evidence for climate change is now unequivocal. As individuals and businesses, we have a duty of stewardship to the environment and to future generations. Consumers are aware of this also, and are increasing their footfall and purchases in the direction of the green-conscious supply chain.

Photo: Jelena Zaharcuka, sales executive, Origin Green Team member and Liam Glennon, Origin Green Team coordinator