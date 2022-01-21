How New Cybersecurity Jobs Landed In Sligo

21 Jan 2022 | 11.23 am

Cybersecurity provider Advantio is to establish a base in Sligo on the suggestion of Ciarán McGloin, an adviser to the company.

Privately owned Advantio, established in 2009, will be recruiting for full-time roles in product management, security consulting, project management, customer success and HR teams.

Chief executive Marco Borza said: “Our new Sligo operation and Security Operations Centre (SOC) allows us to enhance our Managed Detection and Response capabilities, build further capacity for our aGuard Payment Cloud operation where we operate and keep our clients’ fintech applications secure and compliant, and ensure that we’re able to continue to service our growing customer base across Europe.

“Ciaran McGloin, a Sligo native and managing director of our advisors, Novacies Capital, was key in helping us spot this opportunity and spinning key operations into Sligo.

“We want to give new graduates in the north-west an opportunity to pursue a career in cybersecurity whilst staying close to their roots, and to attract talented and experienced people back to the region,” Borza added.



To explore opportunities available, visit their website here.

Meanwhile, Udemy plans to expand its EMEA head office in Dublin and add 120 jobs this year.

Founded in 2010, the company is a global marketplace for learning and teaching online, with 46 million learners, 175,000 courses, and 60,000 instructors teaching in 75 languages.

in 2014, Udemy established its Dublin base, which is the hub for the company’s employee training and development product, Udemy Business.



EMEA vice-president Bill O’Shea said: “We’ve built an incredible team and culture at Udemy in Dublin, and I look forward to welcoming more Udemates to our Dublin office.”

The jobs on offer in Udemy’s expansion will be listed here.

Photo: Ciarán McGloin (right) with enterprise minister Leo Varadkar. (Pic: Maxwells)