How Many Irish Accountants Are There?

30 Sep 2021 | 11.47 am

Chartered Accountants Ireland became the majority professional body this year, with just short of 51% of accountants on the island of Ireland signed up as members.

That’s according to an analysis by by the Irish Auditing and Accounting Supervisory Authority and the Consultative Committee of Accountancy Bodies, which says that CAI’s share of membership in the Republic increased to 49%, and to 62% in Northern Ireland.

At the end of 2020, CAI had 4,430 members in the North, and just over 20,000 in the Republic. The remainder of the Institute’s membership is based in Britain and around the world.



Chief executive Barry Dempsey said: “The continued growth of the Chartered qualification is encouraging. It is a pleasure to welcome our 30,000th member, Richard Akpan, who recently qualified with us.

“Of all the accounting bodies, Chartered Accountants Ireland has the largest percentage of members under 34 years of age, and Richard is just one of this new cohort of members who will shape the direction of the profession for years to come.”

Richard Akpan commented: “I feel a great sense of accomplishment to be admitted as the Institute’s 30,000th member. It was satisfying to conclude years of hard work and study with such an esteemed qualification, and I will be making use of the global nature of the qualification by relocating to Edinburgh in October.”

Photo: Richard Akpan (left) and Barry Dempsey. (Pic: Iain White Photography)