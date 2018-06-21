How Food Companies Are Preparing For Brexit

21 Jun 2018 | 10.31 am

A Bord Bia survey of food, drink and horticulture companies has found that three out of four firms have made progress in preparing for potential Brexit outcomes, though one in four are pessimistic about Brexit’s impact on their business.

The Bord Bia Brexit Barometer surveyed 117 companies representing half of the sector’s exporters to the United Kingdom.

The survey also found that 85% of participants have met with their key UK customers within the last year, and four out of five believe they will continue to have opportunities to increase sales in the UK market.

Half of the food companies in the survey have developed a marketing strategy specifically tailored for the UK market.

Two thirds of respondents said they have mapped their supply chain to identify possible delays, costs and customs challenges arising from Brexit, while 40% have taken steps to reduce their supply chain costs as a result of Brexit. In terms of sourcing, one in four respondents have changed their sourcing strategy.

In terms of growth markets outside the UK, Europe is the most popular at 86%, followed by the USA & Canada (49%), the Middle East (49%) and China (33%).

Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy commented: “While uncertainly remains, I can say with confidence that Bord Bia is proactively working to fully support companies who are responding to the challenges of Brexit and building their potential for better trade outcomes in the future.”

McCarthy added that Bord Bia has refreshed its Brexit training programme to include workshops on customs, currency risk and supply chain.

“Plan to Grow is the culmination of 12 months development work by our internal teams,” she said “My vision is that Bord Bia will now use our unique understanding of the Irish food industry’s needs to provide a focused framework of support that will deliver robust marketing strategies for our clients.”

Photo: Tara McCarthy with food minister Michael Creed. (Pic: Fennell Photography)