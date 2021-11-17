Hovione Adding More Jobs In Cork

17 Nov 2021 | 08.26 am

Contract manufacturing company Hovione is to add up to 100 jobs in the next three years at its Loughbeg site in Cork, as part of a global expansion involving an investment of €148m.

Hovione helps pharmaceutical clients bring new and off-patent drugs to market, and has operations in Ireland, Portugal, China and the US.

The Cork site, which opened in 2009 and employs 200 people, produces of highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) and facilitates drug ingredient manufacturing projects of all sizes.

Ireland general manager Dr Paul Downing said: “Hovione in Cork is one of the strategic growth engines of the company. With its unique location in a pharmaceutical hub, our Loughbeg site plays a significant and strategic role within the global network.

“Hovione in Cork has expanded rapidly over the past number of years. Since it was established in 2009, it has more than quadrupled in terms of team members. We currently employ over 200 team members and this latest expansion and growth announcement will lead to a further 100 jobs.”

Hovione was established in 1959 in Portugal and employs 2,000 people in Portugal, China, USA and Ireland.

The expansion includes plans to create an ecosystem, whereby large customer projects can connect to the existing infrastructure and equipment.

The Cork site will also receive a new commercial size spray dryer, in line with demand for its particle engineering services.

Photo: Paul Downing and Mary Hennessy, Hoviione’s HR director. (Pic: Darragh Kane)