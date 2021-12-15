Houzz Acquires SaaS Startup ConX

15 Dec 2021 | 11.01 am

Home renovation and design platform Houzz has acquired ConX, which provides a SaaS platform to home-builders, remodellers and speciality contractors.

ConX was founded by Dubliner Annie Slattery and her husband Keith Moore and its software platform was launched initially in Australia.

The ConX software, which enables contractors to do on-screen takeoffs from construction plans and turn them into professional estimates up to 10 times faster, is now fully integrated into Houzz Pro.

According to Houzz, contractors can streamline the estimation process and turn bids around faster with Houzz Pro Takeoffs. In addition, takeoffs created in Houzz Pro can be directly converted into estimates, as part of the project management workflow.

Annie Slattery (pictured) stated: “ It is incredibly exciting to see ConX’s tools built into the end-to-end Houzz Pro offering, helping contractors around the world run efficient, profitable businesses.”

Houzz president Alon Cohen said: “We’re excited to bring the power of ConX’s takeoff tool to contractors using Houzz Pro, and to welcome ConX’s customers around the world to the Houzz community.

“Creating estimates can be incredibly time-intensive for contractors. By providing fully integrated, easy-to-use Houzz Pro Takeoffs, we’re helping pros to efficiently manage and grow their businesses, and spend less time on back-office work.”

The software is suitable for builders, renovators and speciality contractors in the construction industry, from carpenters to roofers, electricians, plumbers and concrete contractors.

Subscribers can upload plans to start measuring instantly, and Houzz Pro Takeoffs auto-calculates total material costs, based on prices added by the professional.

The tool is available to Houzz Pro Essential and Ultimate subscribers.