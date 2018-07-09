‘Housing Observatory’ Launched In Dublin

09 Jul 2018 | 02.10 pm

A new business unit tasked with addressing the capital’s housing crisis has been launched by Dublin City Council. Called the Dublin Housing Observatory (DHO), the unit will be led by Dr Dáithí Downey, head of housing policy research and development in Dublin City Council.

With a mission statement to help make Dublin an affordable and sustainable place to live, the DHO is aiming to “ensure that all Dublin city’s housing strategies, policies and practices are supported by evidence”. The DHO will collaborate with housing, planning, economic development and inclusion and integration sections within the city council.

Mapping Tool

As a first initiative, the DHO has developed an online ‘Data Navigator’. The interactive mapping tool will allow people to source up-to-date and verified information on the housing market. In addition, the tool will also be assisting registered users to provide social and affordable homes in the Dublin area.

Dr Downey said that the mapping tool integrates and visualises publicly sourced data on housing for the first time.

“It will improve the transparency of the housing market, allowing house-hunters to see registered Residential Tenancy Board rents across Dublin, information on house sale prices and other concerns,” he continued.

Colin Bray, CEO of Ordnance Survey Ireland, explained that the tool is powered by the OSI’s GeoHive platform, which aims to provide easy access to quality spatial data. “One of the opportunities that the Dublin Housing Observatory mapping viewer offers is the ability to make a level of data on housing in Dublin city available to the public.”

Photo (l-r): Eoghan McCarthy, Maynooth University; Dr Dáithí Downey; Professor Kenneth Gibb, Dublin Housing Observatory; and Colin Bray (Pic: Arthur Carron)