Housing Costs Push Commuters Further Out

15 Feb 2018 | 10.46 am

Research from Bank of Ireland suggests that the cost of property is the single biggest challenge facing first-time buyers, followed by the ability to save a deposit and a lack of supply in areas where they would like to buy.

More than half (53%) of those questioned by the bank cited the cost of property as their single biggest challenge, with 22% highlighting the ability to save a deposit and 17% plumping for lack of supply.

And all of these factors underlay the jump in numbers prepared to commute 30 kilometres or more — 18% answered ‘yes’ to this a year ago, and that percentage has now jumped to 28%. Correspondingly, those hoping to buy in Dublin declined to fewer than one in four (28%), from more than one in three (35%) last April.

Shane Quinlan, head of mortgages with Bank of Ireland, said: “There is much to consider for first-time buyers when navigating the current property market. While affordability of mortgage repayments doesn’t appear to be a major issue, and most have a savings plan in place, the cost of property and ability to save the required deposit is still a concern. Housing supply and pricing issues are clearly driving interest away from Dublin, with more first time buyers prepared to travel longer distances.”

With average monthly rent of €779 being paid by respondents, and most (78%) planning to buy with a partner, the vast majority (91%) said that they are confident they can afford monthly mortgage repayments. Three in four (75%) are confident that they can make mortgage repayments should interest rates increase significantly.

Four in five (82%) first-time buyers have a savings plan, with one in three (32%) saving for between two and four years. The average amount being saved is €461 per month, up from €444 in April 2017.

Other findings in the first-time buyer research included:

95% of respondents said that they would prefer a house over an apartment

One in four (27%) respondents would prefer to build their own home (up from 16% last April)

Six in ten (61%) are aware of the tax incentives for newly built homes

Three quarters (74%) of first-time buyers are renting.

The bank has created a special First Time Buyers’ Guide to help with the decisions.