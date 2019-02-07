HouseMyDog Merges With Spain’s Gudog

07 Feb 2019 | 11.37 am

HouseMyDog, the Irish online community that enables dog owners to find and book dog walkers and dog sitters, has merged with Spanish peer Gudog.

The companies said the merger will result in the largest platform of dog walkers in Europe, with more than 25,000 approved dog sitters and walkers in over 70 cities across eight European countries.

HouseMyDog was established in Dublin in 2015 by brothers Timothy and James McElroy (pictured).

Madrid-based Gudog was founded by Loly Garrido and Javier Cuevas in 2012 and is the market leader in Spain.

James McElroy commented: “We’ve had a close relationship with the Gudog team since we met in 2016. We admire what they have achieved and their passion for the community they have built. While today’s announcement makes strategic sense in combining our market share to accelerate our growth, we are also delighted to be working with a team that shares the same values and vision for the future of pet services in Europe.”

HouseMyDog Ltd has accumulated losses of €125,000 and a negative net worth of €10,000 in June 2017, according to company filings. The company had equity funding of €115,000, of which €50,000 was sourced from Enterprise Ireland and €30,000 from the NDRC.

Loly Garido, co-founder of Gudog, stated: “The merger is a natural step as both companies operate a similar model and the experience and skillset of the teams strongly complement each other. This merger is a big step forward in creating Europe’s most trusted pet services platform.”

Outsourced dog care has become a big business in the United States. In 2018 on-demand dog walking and sitting platform Wag raised $300m from SoftBank.

HouseMyDog and Gudog, with 21 staff between them, will continue to operate under their existing brands and will roll into a single brand in early 2019.