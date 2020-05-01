Household Grocery Spend Soars Due To Lockdown

01 May 2020 | 10.13 am

Consumers are spending 30% more on groceries since Covid-19 started to impact Ireland. However, spend in general is down overall.

AIB data, compiled from over one million transactions between March 8 and April 11, shows that over 65s have recorded the biggest drop in spending, down 27% among this age group. The comparison period is the spending pattern from 19 January to 7 March 2020.

Spending by people under 25 recorded a drop of 21%, while those between the ages of 35-44 recorded a drop of 13%, the smallest decline of any age group.

Online clothing retailers are doing well, according to AIB’s analysis. The largest online spending increase on a single day was on Friday April 10, Good Friday, when consumers spent twice as much as normal on clothing. This increase in clothing spend on this day was largely driven by under 25s, as they spent 250% more than normal.

Manufacturing PMI

AIB has also reported that manufacturing output, new orders, exports and purchasing through April all fell at the fastest rates in the 22-year history of the PMI survey. Jobs were shed at the joint-fastest rate on record and the 12-month outlook deteriorated further.

AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan said the headline index declined sharply to 36.0 from 45.1 in March. “The severity of the hit to the sector is really shown by the very poor readings for the key sub-components of output, orders and employment,” he added.

“The output index halved, with almost 70% of firms reporting a decline in production and almost two-thirds of companies reporting declines in new orders. Employment also took a hammering, with over 40% of firms cutting staff numbers,” said Mangan.

The Economic Sentiment Index of the euro area plunged to 67 in April, according to data from the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Economic Affairs, dragged by the devastating effect of COVID-19 on the eurozone economy. However, the index remained marginally above its lowest value recorded during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

PwC’s latest survey of CFO Pulse Survey reports that nearly half of large firms expect temporary lay-offs in the month ahead, up from 39% two weeks ago.

Consulting partner Garrett Cronin noted that most companies have moved beyond the short-term, reactive phase of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“While they remain focused on what they need to do, what it takes to ensure the safety of their people and the survival of their businesses, they are also thinking about how to stabilise. They are taking tactical steps that will prepare them to operate in the new normal.

“There is no doubt that technology will play an even more important role in how we work in the future and digital transformation is an important area that should not be scaled back if possible. We need more digital, not less,” Cronin added.