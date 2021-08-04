Hotel Staff Urged To Upskill With TU Dublin Courses

04 Aug 2021 | 11.39 am

TU Dublin School of Hospitality Management & Tourism in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland have launched a new suite of third-level education programmes to train and upskill staff in the tourism and hospitality sector.

Research from Fáilte Ireland indicates that almost 1 in 4 staff employed this summer in the sector will be new to tourism.

The programmes on offer to current employees in the sector are either a Level 6 Higher Certification in Hospitality Supervisory Management or a Level 9 Certification in Hospitality Management Development.

The level 6 modules will upskill staff in areas including human resource management, financial accounting, communications and customer care management, digital skills and industry operations.

The level 9 modules will include leadership and change management, entrepreneurship, digital marketing, financial accounting and global citizenship in the workplace.

Modules for both programmes are intended to be practical and skills-focused and will be taught online akin to continuing professional development programmes.

TU Dublin’s Dr Dominic Dillane said: “These new programmes have been co-designed and informed by collaborators from the hospitality and tourism industry with a view to helping people adapt and re-skill to succeed in these uncertain times.

“Prior to the pandemic, tourism was Ireland’s largest indigenous industry. It is therefore important that higher education plays a constructive role in helping to reinvigorate this key engine of our national economy.”

Applications for the new programmes at TU Dublin are open and classes will begin in late September 2021.

Photo (l-r): Fáilte Ireland’s Paul Hayden, Irish Hospitality Institute executive Tina Maree and Dominic Dillane (Pic: Orla Murray)