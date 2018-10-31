Hotel Chain Beefs Up Broadband With Virgin Media

31 Oct 2018 | 02.44 pm

Virgin Media Business has completed the roll-out of a new fibre Wide Area Network for the Alex, Davenport, the Green and Mont Clare hotels in Dublin.

With this installation, O’Callaghan Collection says it is aiming to transform the online experience for guests, providing users with speeds of up to 1GB per second. The hotel group is the first hospitality property in Dublin to have this level of high-speed internet.

Hotel group CFO Eoin Likely commented: “Excellent Connectivity is no longer a luxury; our guests expect to find it immediately, whether attending a meeting, in their rooms or enjoying our dining facilities. High speed WiFi is a key priority for all of our guests and we know that this influences a business travellers choice of hotel.”

“Our goal is about bringing about positive change for business,” said Emer Kelly, Direct Sales Team Manager at Virgin Media Business. “This solution that will help the O’Callaghan Collection hotels to significantly improve on current needs and grow its business.”

Photo: Emer Kelly and Gregor Schmidt-Kiefer, Cluster General Manager at O’Callaghan Hotels. (Pix: Conor Healy)