Hot Press Reaches 1,000 Issues Landmark

14 Oct 2019 | 12.39 pm

Music magazine Hot Press is publishing its 1,000th issue this week, and has rounded up contributions from President Higgins, Bono, Bruce Springsteen, Joaquin Phoenix and many more.

Publisher Niall Stokes (pictured) said: “The 1,000th Issue of Hot Press hits the streets on Thursday October 17. It is a massive, action-packed bumper issue, which will be rammed with brilliant material that is both historic in its import and right up to the present in its scope.”

President Higgins was a Hot Press columnist from 1983 to 1993. In his article in the anniversary issue, Stokes says that Higgins “is taking the environmental fight to climate change deniers all over the world, and outlining his proposals for a greener planet that works for all”.

Stokes (67) added that no-one has made a greater contribution to music, culture and global political awareness since 1977 than the most successful Irish band of all-time, U2.

“For this special edition of Hot Press, Bono – who reviewed Thin Lizzy at the Hammersmith Odeon for Hot Press back in the late 1970s – writes about the band’s upcoming trip to India and lots more besides. Meanwhile, The Edge writes about Rory Gallagher, Macroom – and the day it all came together,” he said.

The bumper issue also has interviews with Brian Eno, Sharon Horgan, Joaquin Phoenix, and Ardal O’Hanlon.

In a sombre note, the publishers say the special edition also lists 1,000 people “who we have lost since the first issue Hot Press and remember the contribution of some of the greatest names of the era”.

Pic: Rollingnews.ie