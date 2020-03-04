Hostelworld Halves Dividend After Cashflow Slump

04 Mar 2020 | 10.42 am

Hostelworld plc has halved its dividend payout to shareholders after net cashflow reduced in 2019 to €11m from €23m the previous year.

The company’s full-year dividend for 2019 is 6.3c per share compared with 13.8c per share in 2018.

Annual results disclosed today show that dividends paid through 2019 amounted to €12.6m in a year when net cash from operating activities amounted to €11.2m.

Chairman Michael Cawley explained: “Given the growth opportunities the board wishes to pursue, the board have determined that a change to capital allocation policy is required.

“As a consequence, the board have taken the decision to reduce the level of annual dividend to a range of 20% to 40% of the Group’s adjusted profit after tax.”

The 2019 dividend distribution is 41% of adjusted net profit compared with 75% in 2018.

Annual revenue was €81m last year compared with €82m the year before. Operating profit declined from €6.7m to €3.3m, but the net profit improved to €8.4m from €5.7m after €5.4m was booked to the P&L due to recognition of a deferred tax asset due to group reorganisation.

CEO Gary Morrison (pictured) said the company believes there are significant opportunities to build a broader catalogue of experiential travel products beyond hostel accommodation.

“These types of experiences may include opportunities to study, work or volunteer abroad, with hostel stays featuring as part of an extended itinerary,” he said. “Our research would also suggest that this market is very fragmented, with many different marketplaces and business models.

“I believe we are uniquely positioned to help both our existing customers and new experiential travellers ‘Meet the World’ together with other like-minded travellers. To execute this strategy, the group has increased its focus on potential M&A opportunities in the past six months and built an extensive pipeline of potential targets”

Morrison added that the Coronavirus scare has led to a material reduction in bookings and an increase in marketing cost as a percentage of net revenue. He expects that if near term trends persist to the end of March, the impact to EBITDA to be in the range €3m to €4m for Q1 2020.