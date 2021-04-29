Hospitality Lockdown Extended Through May

29 Apr 2021 | 06.31 pm

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced that hotels, restaurants and bars will continue to be prohibited from trading through the entire month of May.

Martin said that from June 2, hotels can re-open but services must be restricted to overnight guests and residents.

From June 7, restaurants and bars will be permitted to offer outdoor services only, with groups limited to six people. However, Martin added that this permission may be revoked by the National Public Health Emergency Team ahead of June 7.

‘Non-essential’ retailers such as bookstores are prohibited from allowing customers into their premises until Monday May 17.

On Monday May 10, hairdressers, barbers, and beauticians will be permitted to trade for the first time since December – but no walk-ins will be allowed.

Dublin Bus commuters and students who have faced weeks of frustration due to 25% capacity limits will also have to wait until May 10 for the capacity limit to be increased to 50%.

The Taoiseach indicated that the number of people permitted to attend a wedding reception from May 10 will be six people. The Medical Mullahs in NPHET apparently believe that the bride, groom and both sets of parents should suffice for a happy Big Day. The maximum number of wedding guests increases to 25 from June 7.

On NPHET’s advice, the prohibition on people attending sports events and live events such as concerts is to continue indefinitely.

The ongoing trading clampdown is despite 1,040,000 people having been vaccinated, while 410,000 people have received their second dose. This means that almost the entire population cohort of over 65s – who have accounted for 92.4% of Covid-related deaths – are now out of harm’s way.

Also immune from the virus are 250,000 people recorded as having contracted Covid-19.

Martin signalled that indoor dining and drinking in pubs will not be permitted until July at the earliest.

According to a government statement, relaxation of penal restrictions surrounding “higher-risk” activities such as indoor hospitality, mass gatherings/events and international travel will not be considered until the end of June.

The statement added: “There will be no cliff edge in financial supports for businesses. Any business currently availing of CRSS and that can now reopen as restrictions are eased will be able to avail of double restart week payments for two weeks subject to the maximum of €5,000 per week to support them in meeting the costs of reopening as they exit the scheme.”