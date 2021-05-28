Hospitality, Events, Travel Restrictions Continue Through June

28 May 2021 | 06.27 pm

Restrictions on hospitality, live events and travel are to continue through June and July despite high risk cohorts of the population being vaccinated against Covid.

In a televised address, Taoiseach Micheál Martin (pictured) offered no rationale for ongoing trading restrictions and curtailing individual freedoms. The Taoiseach noted that almost 100% of citizens over the age of 70 are now fully vaccinated, a level unsurpassed in the European Union.

Of the deaths in Ireland where Covid was a contributory factor since the pandemic commenced, 92% have been in the over-65s age cohort.

According to the latest Central Statistics Office data, Covid has been a contributory cause in the deaths of 340 people aged 45-64, out of a total population in this age group of 1,230,000. In the 25-44 age group, which numbers 1,400,000 people, Covid is recorded as having been a factor in 44 deaths.

Of the 1,630,000 people aged under 25 in Ireland, not a single person who has died since March 2020 had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

According to Martin: “Throughout the course of the pandemic, as a country we have trusted the science and our approach has been cautious. While I know that this has sometimes been a source of frustration, particularly for some sectors of our economy, I am satisfied that on the most important measure of all – the protection of lives and public health – it has been the correct one.”

Outdoor Dining

Martin clarified that indoor dining in restaurants and pubs is prohibited by law until July 5. The promise of lifting the prohibition on that date comes with the caveat that it will be subject to the public health situation at the time.

NPHET’s prohibition on regulated drinking in pubs has resulted in huge crowds congregating outdoors to enjoy themselves. Ironically, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holahan said he was “absolutely shocked” at the consequences of NPHET’s rules.

As decided previously by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), accommodation services will be permitted to resume trading from Wednesday June 2. Hotels are being permitted to serve food and drink, but only to overnight guests.

From Monday June 7, restaurants and bars will be permitted to serve customers in an outdoor setting, subject to limits on table numbers.

Restrictions are to continue indefinitely around who people can invite into their home. Households described as ‘unvaccinated’ are prohibited by law from having visitors from more than one other unvaccinated household inside their home.

NPHET Whims

The number of people permitted by law to attend a wedding reception increases to 25 on June 2, and to 50 people from July 5. The maximum wedding attendance may expand to 100 people in August, but it may not, depending on NPHET’s whim.

Cinemas and theatres will be permitted to trade from June 7, subject to capacity limits. However, indoor events remain illegal until July 5. From that date a maximum of 50 attendees will be permitted for most venues.

Attendance at outdoor events continue to be illegal. From July 5, NPHET has decreed that there will be a maximum of 200 attendees for the majority of venues. The maximum expands from that date to 500 for outdoor venues with a capacity of 5,000.

International travel from Ireland remains illegal and subject to fines. From July 19 – “depending on the prevailing public health situation at the time” – Ireland will operate the EU Digital COVID Certificate for travel originating within the EU.

From that date, people who meet DCC criteria will be permitted to travel from Ireland and return without quarantine etc, though how many people will actually receive their DCC before the autumn remains to be seen.

NPHET has also decreed that public transport is prohibited from operating at full capacity through June and July.

Pic: RollingNews.ie